My Fishing Brainrots is the latest gaming experience on Roblox that capitalizes on the ongoing trend of brainrots and fish. It brings together the best of both worlds, where you first hatch brainrots and then use them as workers to catch fish. It is an interesting take for sure. My Fishing Brainrot wiki guide has everything you need to know about the game.
Table of Contents
My Fishing Brainrots Wiki
- Codes – All active codes that are working in the game.
- Fish – Fish index with details of all fish currently available in the game.
- Brainrots
- Traits and Mutations
- Equipment – Each piece of equipment serves a different purpose, and you can unlock or purchase them to use to level up and progress through the game.
My Fishing Brainrot Guides
- Rebirth Guide – How the Rebirth mechanic in My Fishing Brainrots works, what it unlocks, and what you get to keep.
- Progression Guide – Best ways to progress through the game and upgrade different equipment.
My Fishing Brainror Tier Lists
- Unit Tier Lists
My Fishing Brainrots Events
- Admin Abuse – Admin abuse schedule include dates and times of the event for different regions.
- Update Event