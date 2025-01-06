My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date and Time, Where to watch, Speculations

My Happy Marriage season 2 just arrived on Netflix and the first episode has already captured the hearts of fans. The episode began with a bit of anxiety about Miyo’s special abilities, coupled with some wholesome moments with her husband.

But, of course, the episode ended on a foreboding note. It is clear that the country will undergo some major upheaval soon, and the key to preventing it is Miyo. But how exactly will Miyo fit into state affairs? And who is the man following her?

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time, Where to Watch

Episode 2 of My Happy Marriage season 2 will be released on January 13, 2025, at 5 am PST (US and Canada). The anime is released on a weekly basis and can be streamed on Netflix. It will have a total of 13 episodes.

Miyo and Kiyoka have returned, but trouble hovers close.



My Happy Marriage Season 2 is NOW PLAYING on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/kzuOcpsWzJ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 6, 2025

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 of My Happy Marriage season 2 begins with Miyo dreaming of her younger self. She sees all the people who have supported her. She faces Kudo in the dream who apologizes to her for some unknown reason. She wakes up full of uneasiness and wonders if it was because of her dream-sight ability.

However, both Usuba Arata and Kudo assure her that it was just a normal dream. They also indicate that Mito’s training to gain control over her ability will continue. The next scene shows Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo accompanying Hazuki, Kiyoka’s sister, on a shopping spree, where they have some lighthearted conversation.

But Miyo feels extremely uneasy as she believes she is being watched by someone. The trio is approached by an unknown yet friendly person, who Kiyoko addresses as his father. Tadakiyo Kudo, the former head of the Kudo family, makes his introduction and dotes on Miyo. He also invites them to the Kudo villa, where he and Kiyoka’s mother live.

Kiyoko’s father in My Happy Marriage | Credits: Kinema Citrus

Tadakiyo has not just arrived out of fondness for his son and his fiance. He reveals that there have been some Grotesqueries disturbances near their house, which he wants Kiyoko to investigate. While Kiyoko is eager to reject the proposal, he receives a letter from Prince Takkaihito, who has personally requested Kudo to head the matter.

Both Kiyoka and Miyo head to the Kudo family house, but Miyo is anxious about how she will be received. Unfortunately, her fears come true once they reach the villa. Kiyoko seems to have a sour relationship with his mother since she is strict and a cut-throat woman. She also throws a chosen few words at Miyo which take a dig at her social standing and appearance.

Kiyoko’s mother meeting her son and Miyo in My Happy Marriage | Credits: Kinema Citrus

Kudo becomes extremely irritated, and there is lightening outside (due to his ability) as he threatens his mother. The duo are ready to leave immediately but Miyo requests Kiyoko not to. She believes that since she cannot change her past, she would rather have a better relationship with Kiyoko’s mother.

Before the episode ends, Prince Takaihito is shown meeting with his officials. He explains to Usuba that everyone needs to be prepared because the capital will soon be shaken by the blood of Usaba. The only wayto prevent it is Miyo herself, the maiden with dream-sight ability.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 2 Speculations

Kiyoko receives the prince’ request in My Happy Marriage | Credits: Kinema Citrus

It has become clear that Miyo’s marriage with Kudo was actually orchestrated to make sure her abilities can help the capital. She is being kept close at hand because of Prince Takaihito’s vision of the future. The sightings of the monsters are also related to her. The man who is stalking her will also be revealed in the next episode.

The other issue at hand is Kiyoko’s mom, who is extremely uptight on top of being rigid. Pleasing her will be no small task. She might even give Miyo some unlikely tasks to do, just to humiliate her. But knowing Miyo, she will end up doing everything just to improve her relationship. Let’s hope Kiyoko doesn’t actually kill his mother in the meanwhile, like he threatened to.

While you wait for episode 2, check out the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime, and let us know what you thought of episode 1 of My Happy Marriage season 2.