My Hero Academia: Final Season Trailer Teases Deku vs Shigaraki

My Hero Academia: Final Season premieres on October 4, 2025, on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The trailer teases Deku vs. Shigaraki and All Might’s climactic showdown with All For One.

With the manga concluded, this anime finale promises action, heartbreak, and emotional closure.

Here is everything you need to know about the Final Season of My Hero Academia.

Hard to believe, but My Hero Academia is finally heading into its last chapter. Following almost a decade of anime dominance, Studio Bones is bringing the series to a close with Season 8, officially titled My Hero Academia: Final Season. And now, finally, we have a brand new trailer that lays the groundwork for what is shaping up to be an emotional, action-packed farewell.

My Hero Academia: Final Season Trailer Breakdown: Deku vs Shigaraki

'MY HERO ACADEMIA: Final Season' premieres October 4, 2025 on Crunchyroll!pic.twitter.com/WHJgzmFmmB — Anime Updates (@animeupdates__) August 16, 2025

The trailer doesn’t waste any time placing the spotlight where it needs to be on the devastating clash between Deku and Shigaraki. You catch glimpses of pure chaos, destruction ripping through the battlefield, and Deku’s unwavering resolve pierces through it all.

What stands out most is his resolve to save the broken boy inside Shigaraki, even when Nana Shimura herself begs him to give up and put an end to the villain. It’s the kind of emotional tug-of-war that has defined My Hero Academia from the very beginning.

Meanwhile, we see brief glimpses of All Might in his armored support suit fighting All For One. The trailer draws heavy comparisons to the two, student vs. student, master vs. master, and both battles will push our heroes to their limits.

The destruction around them paints a grim picture, and the emotional cutaways show Class 1-A, Hawks, Lady Nagant, and even Deku’s mom rallying behind him.

When is My Hero Academia: Final Season Releasing?

My Hero Academia Final Season | Credits: Bones Studio

The trailer confirms that My Hero Academia: Final Season will release on October 4, 2025, on Crunchyroll. Following the explosive Season 7 finale, which aired in October 2024, the story is now going into its final confrontations.

Season 8 will adapt the final portion of the manga’s Final War arc, covering Deku vs. Shigaraki, as well as All Might’s showdown with All For One. With perhaps 35 chapters to go through, including the manga’s epilogue, the anime is gearing up to wrap everything up once and for all.

Which Manga Arcs and Chapters Will the Final Season Adapt?

Deku vs Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia Final Season Trailer | Credits: Bones Studio

We know that the manga wrapped up in 2024 after a decade, so there are just a handful of chapters left to adapt. Season 7 caught up to around Chapter 397, leaving only the Final War and its emotional epilogue. That means the Final Season will adapt from Chapter 398 through to Chapter 430, including the epilogue.

With Crunchyroll broadcasting the season from October 4, 2025, the countdown is officially on. Whether or not the anime decides to include the additional epilogue chapters remains to be seen, but either way, the trailer makes one thing certain: you’re in for an emotional and action-packed farewell.

My Hero Academia: Final Season Reveals the Opening Theme

Deku still trying to save Shigaraki | Credits: Bones Studio

In a full-circle moment, the band Porno Graffitti returns to perform the new opening theme, ‘The Revo.” Longtime fans will remember that Porno Graffitti also performed the very first opening of My Hero Academia, so their return is an excellent send-off for the anime.

Studio Bones is pulling no punches here; the animation is crisp, fluid, and cinematic, giving us every reason to believe this season will be the most ambitious the anime has ever been.

Why Did Crunchyroll Delete The Trailer After Uploading It?

UPDATE: Crunchyroll has deleted the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) and privated the video on YouTube, suggesting it was accidentally released ahead of schedule.



NEWS: My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON revealed a New trailer!



The anime's eight and final season begins on October 4 pic.twitter.com/58NrhN5qkv — Anime News Page (@CM_Modesty) August 16, 2025

Interestingly enough, the trailer was initially uploaded on Crunchyroll’s official X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube accounts before being swiftly deleted and set to private, which fueled speculations that it went live earlier than planned.

However, fans were quick to have a glimpse of the clip, and anticipation for the final season has grown ever since. “Crunchyroll is expected to re-upload the trailer on its social media accounts soon.

The End of a Superhero Era

Kohei Horikoshi’s manga ran for 10 years, from 2014 until it concluded in 2024, and the anime will be doing the same. With the final fight of Deku and Shigaraki, All Might’s last stand, and an epilogue with a touch of closure for its massive cast, My Hero Academia: Final Season is set to be a proper finale to one of the most beloved shonen series of the last decade.