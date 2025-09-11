My Hero Academia Live-Action Remake Gets a DCU Script Writer

Summary:

Netflix has announced a new writer for the My Hero Academia live-action remake.

This writer has written the scripts for one of the biggest DCU movies.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s My Hero Academia live-action remake and the DCU writer.

For a long time now, it seemed like the My Hero Academia live-action remake was stuck in development hell. But now, Netflix’s adaptation finally appears to be gaining momentum. The movie was announced in October 2018 when Legendary Entertainment acquired the movie rights.

In August 2021, Shinsuke Sato, known for manga adaptations such as Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, Bleach, and Gantz, was announced as the director. A year later, Netflix officially boarded the project, revealing Joby Harold as one of the writers. Since then, updates have been scarce, until now, with fresh developments suggesting the project is back on track.

Who Is Writing Netflix’s My Hero Academia Live-Action Remake

Jason Fuchs will be serving as the screenwriter for the My Hero Academia live-action remake, as reported by THR. Fuchs is known for penning the script for Wonder Woman, one of the highest-grossing DC movies ever made. He has also written the screenplay for Ice Age: Continental Drift and Argylle.

The DC movie writer is also developing a new IT series based on the Stephen King novel and movie of the same name titled It: Welcome to Derry. Fuchs is developing the story alongside Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, all of whom were part of the first two IT movies. Fuchs will also serve as the co-showrunner for the series, alongside Brad Caleb Kane.

What We Know About the My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie

As of writing, information about the MHA live-action remake is scarce. However, the fact that a new writer has just been revealed means that the movie is still in active development at Netflix. The streamer has been pumping out live-action remakes like fresh meat on a conveyor belt, and so far, they’ve been selling just as quickly.

While there have been notorious flops like Death Note (2017) and Cowboy Bebop (2021), Netflix has also given fans hope with more faithful and successful adaptations such as Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024-), Alice in Borderland (2020-), and One Piece (2023-).

Is the Boku No Hero Academia Manga Over

Yes, the Boku No Hero Academia manga is over, with the final chapter, chapter 430, releasing on August 5, 2024. The manga began almost 10 years ago, with the first chapter being published on July 7, 2014. Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi immerses you in a world where almost 80% of the human population has gained superpowers called “quirks.”

The story is told from the POV of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, a teenage boy with no quirks. However, everything changes when he comes face-to-face with his favorite hero, gaining one of the strongest quirks. The story focuses on Deku coming to terms with his newfound powers and making new super friends in the process.