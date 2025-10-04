My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

The wait is finally over. My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 arrives this October, marking the beginning of the anime’s final run. With the series closing out Kohei Horikoshi’s manga, the “Final Season” is set to deliver emotional payoffs, jaw-dropping fights, and the long-awaited conclusion to Deku’s journey to become the greatest hero.

What Happened in My Hero Academia Season 7?

Deku vs. Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 | Credits: Bones Studio

If you’ve seen My Hero Academia Season 7, then you’ll already be familiar with the fact that the anime left us with some of the series’ most intense cliffhangers. The heroes gave everything in their desperate fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front, but victory didn’t come without heavy losses.

Season 7 finally brought closure to the Todoroki family, with everyone coming together to stop Dabi’s rampage. It also delivered Himiko’s tearful goodbye, one of the most heartbreaking moments in the anime.

Meanwhile, All For One, rejuvenated by Rewind, forced his way back toward Shigaraki only to be confronted by All Might in new armor. The long-awaited showdown between these two longtime rivals just began as the season ended.

Season 7 also hinted at Bakugo’s fate. His much-awaited return to the battlefield might determine the fate of All For One. With All Might’s future hanging by a thread and Shigaraki’s physical form still being contested by remnants of All For One, the story couldn’t be at a higher point of tension heading into Season 8.

What to Expect From My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1

Armored All Might as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 | Credits: Bones Studio

This is it, we are very close to witnessing the Final War Arc and the conclusion of Deku’s journey toward being the world’s greatest hero. Season 8 is expected to cover manga chapters 398 through 431, wrapping up the climactic war as well as the emotional epilogue.

My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 will begin with All Might and All For One’s unfinished fight, depicting just how far the Symbol of Peace will go even without his Quirk. Meanwhile, Deku will also encounter Shigaraki in an ultimate clash that serves as the culmination of the anime’s theme of hope, sacrifice, and legacy.

Studio Bones is once again handling production, with Kenji Nagasaki and Naomi Nakayama returning to lead the team. With such experienced staff at the helm, the animation is set to deliver the weight and intensity of these concluding volumes. Composer Yuuki Hayashi also returns, so the soundtrack will carry the same raw emotion that has been a hallmark of the anime for a decade now.

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 | Credits: Bones Studio

My Hero Academia Season 8 Premiere is set to release on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at 1:30 AM PT. Here are the release times for viewers across the globe:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 1:30 AM United States / Canada (ET) Saturday, October 4, 2025 4:30 AM Mexico (CST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 3:30 AM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:30 AM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 9:30 AM Europe (CEST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 10:30 AM South Africa (SAST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 10:30 AM UAE (GST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 12:30 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 2:00 PM Indonesia (WIB) Saturday, October 4, 2025 3:30 PM Philippines (PHT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 4:30 PM Singapore (SGT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 4:30 PM South Korea (KST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:30 PM Japan (JST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:30 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 6:30 PM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 8:30 PM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Look for new episodes every Saturday until mid-December, with Season 8 expected to consist of 25 episodes. It dovetails nicely with the holiday season and, like Season 1, matches the number of episodes.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia | Credits: Studio Bones

You will be able to stream My Hero Academia Season 8 exclusively on Crunchyroll, which has announced simulcasting availability across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian Subcontinent, as well as Southeast Asia.

For U.S. viewers, Hulu will also simulcast the season. While Netflix is expected to add the final season to its library, it won’t stream new episodes weekly at the same time as Crunchyroll. If you want the latest episodes as soon as they air, Crunchyroll is the top choice.

Final Thoughts on My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1

My Hero Academia Final Season | Credits: Bones Studio

After nearly a decade of storytelling, My Hero Academia Season 8 will put an end to one of the greatest shōnen anime of its generation. From Deku’s first day at UA to this climactic ending battle that will decide the future of heroes and villains, this journey has been truly unforgettable.

Not only will this final season promise explosive combat, but also provide emotional closure for characters we’ve seen for a decade. Whether it’s All Might’s last stand, Deku’s rise to becoming the Symbol of Peace, or the quiet resolutions in the epilogue, you’re in for an ending that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

Mark your calendars for October 4, 2025, as that’s when it all begins. The future of Deku, Shigaraki, and the world will be decided once and for all, and you won’t want to miss a single second of it.