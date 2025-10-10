My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

All Might’s final stand becomes personal in his climactic battle against All For One.

Deku’s clash with Shigaraki inches closer, setting up the most powerful moment in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about My Hero Academia Season 8 and its release date.

The wait is almost over for My Hero Academia fans. Season 8, the final chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved superhero saga, kicked off with an explosive start, reminding us why this anime has become a shonen staple. The first episode plunged us straight into the chaos of the Final War Arc, with All Might taking center stage against All For One while Deku and the students prepare for their ultimate confrontation. If you’re already counting down the hours, here is everything you need to know about My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2.

My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 Recap

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Studio

The premiere, titled “Toshinori Yagi: Rising Origin,” started with a long recap from the Season 7 finale. Armored All Might stepped onto the battlefield, facing off against All For One, who had regained his strength.

All Might, now without his Quirk, fought using a suit powered by gadgets inspired by his students’ abilities, symbolizing the true passing of the torch. We got to see him use Todoroki’s freezing, Jiro’s sound vibration, Ojiro’s tail skills, Mineta’s sticky balls, and more.

He gave everything he had to defeat All For One, but it still wasn’t enough. Just as All For One was about to strike the final blow, Hero Killer Stain appeared, using his Bloodcurdle Quirk to paralyze All For One and save All Might.

Hagakure as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Studio

Meanwhile, Aoyama and Hagakure had their moment to shine. Hagakure, also known as Invisible Girl, was fully visible, revealing her true face to everyone. Together, they managed to defeat Kunieda.

While the episode reused several scenes from Season 7, it still managed to deliver All Might’s emotional return and highlight the timeless message that heroism comes in many forms.

What to Expect from My Hero Academia Season 8 (Final Season) Episode 2

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 title 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gQRiElUfCO — ever (@DabisPoleDance) October 4, 2025

Episode 2 is expected to pick up right after Stain’s shocking intervention, as the battle’s momentum begins to shift. The fight between All Might and All For One is far from finished, and with the setup provided, their encounter is likely to reach even greater heights, both emotionally and physically. The anime has always linked its most intense battles to themes of perseverance, and this one promises to be no different.

Meanwhile, Deku’s much-awaited showdown with Shigaraki Tomura is set to take place. This is the central conflict of My Hero Academia’s final saga, a battle between inherited power and corrupted ambition.

In the preview for Episode 2, we see Aoyama and Hagakure discussing burning down the flowers created by Kunieda to rescue those trapped inside them. Even though they managed to defeat Kunieda, that doesn’t mean his quirk will disappear.

Deku also mentioned that Stain won’t be the only ally assisting All Might in his fight against All For One. Keep an eye out, because when it happens, it’s bound to make a huge impact online.

Stain arrives for All Might’s rescue as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Studio

My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2 is set to be released on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 1:30 AM PST. Here’s the breakdown across major time zones:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 1:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) Saturday, October 4, 2025 4:30 AM Mexico (CST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 3:30 AM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:30 AM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 9:30 AM Europe (CEST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 10:30 AM South Africa (SAST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 10:30 AM UAE (GST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 12:30 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 3:00 PM Indonesia (WIB) Saturday, October 4, 2025 4:30 PM Philippines (PHT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:30 PM Singapore (SGT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:30 PM South Korea (KST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 6:30 PM Japan (JST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 6:30 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 7:30 PM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 9:30 PM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Following this schedule, new episodes will premiere every Saturday, with the final season expected to conclude around mid-December. Season 8 is confirmed to have 11 episodes, making each one a crucial step toward the series’ ultimate finale.

Where to Stream My Hero Academia Season 8

Aoyama as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Studio

You can watch My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2 exclusively on Crunchyroll, which will stream the episode worldwide with Japanese audio and English subtitles. The anime will first air on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV in Japan before becoming available for online streaming.

For other countries, the first-priority platform is still Crunchyroll, but some countries will also have it available on Hulu and Prime Video‘s streaming platform. Netflix also streams My Hero Academia in select countries, so you can check there as well.

English-dubbed episodes will be released approximately 2-3 weeks following the sub release, following the pattern of previous seasons.

Final Thoughts on My Hero Academia Season 8 (Final Season) Episode 2

All Might as seen My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Studio

Episode 1 may have disappointed us with the partial recap, but it set the stage for an emotionally charged finale unlike anything My Hero Academia has attempted. The animation, direction, and voice acting all indicate Studio Bones’ commitment to conclude the anime on a high note.

As Episode 2 approaches, the tension between Deku and Shigaraki, and the fading light of All Might’s flame, will drive every character past their limits. With Deku hinting at an incoming ally to help All Might, it will be exciting to see how everything unfolds. Buckle up, because the Final War is only getting started.

You can catch the latest episodes of My Hero Academia Season 8 every Saturday on Crunchyroll