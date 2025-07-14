My Singing Brainrot: All Boombox Items and How to Get Them

Boombox items in My Singing Brainrot offer great boosts for your eggs and pets, allowing you to get the most out of them. However, most players might not know where to get Boombox items, how much they cost, what buffs they offer, or if the Boomboxes are worth purchasing. This is where the article comes in handy as it shares all these details, helping you make informed decisions.

What Are Boombox Items in My Singing Brainrot

Boombox is a special item in My Singing Brainrot that offers various buffs. These range from boosting the size of the hatched unit or increasing your luck of getting something better. However, these effects only last for a while, and you must purchase the Boombox again to get these effects. This can be a downside, especially for new players, since the Boombox items can be quite expensive.

How to Get Boombox Items in My Singing Brainrot

There are two ways to get your hands on a Boombox in the game. The first method requires you to spend some real-life money (Robux), while the other requires you to grind until you have enough in-game cash. Both shops have different stocks of Boomboxes that you can purchase. Unfortunately, these stocks cannot be swapped, meaning each can only be bought with its respective currency.

Below, we have listed both of these shops, which boomboxes you can get from them, and how much each one of them costs.

1) How to Get Boombox From the Shop (Robux)

Getting a Boombox from the Shop is very simple. Just follow the instructions mentioned below to make a purchase:

Launch My Singing Brainrot on Roblox. Click on the Shop icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to find the two Boombox Items.

Name Price Buff Golden Boombox 149 Robux Gives Golden Mutation to all the eggs within its range Diamond Boombox 399 Robux Gives Diamond Mutation to all the eggs within its range

2) How to Get Boombox From Item Store (In-Game Currency)

To reach the in-game shop, you must check out either the left or the right side of the map. The shop appears at either of these locations depending on where you spawn. Next, follow these instructions to get a Boombox Item from this shop:

Launch the game and head towards the store. Go near the shopkeeper NPC to open the items window. Scroll to find the Boombox you wish to buy and then click on its price.

Name Price Buff Cardboard Boombox $75,000 Increase the Size Luck of your egg by placing it near this Boombox. Crystal Boombox $300,000 Increase the Hatch Luck of your egg by placing it near this Boombox. Dark Matter Boombox $1,000,000 Increase both the Size and Hatch Luck of your egg by placing it near this Boombox.

Are Boombox Items Worth Purchasing in My Singing Brainrot?

Yes, the Boombox is worth purchasing in the game. They offer buffs that are handy not only to veteran players but also to newbies. Increasing the size or rarity of your eggs can be game-changing, especially if you’re still new and trying to make more money. However, you don’t need to spend Robux to get the Boomboxes since the regular ones offer good enough boosts.

This also brings us to the end of the guide. We will update our list if and when the developer adds new Boomboxes to the game. So, we recommend bookmarking the page and checking back later.