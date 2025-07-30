My Singing Brainrot Discord and Trello Links

My Singing Brainrot has gained a lot of popularity on Roblox, thanks to its simple yet fun gameplay. With a variety of eggs to buy and hatch, you will stay busy throughout, looking out for better rarity eggs and farming money to get them quickly. During all this, you might also want to get more information about the game. This can be easily done by joining the official My Singing Brainrot Discord and Trello through the links in our article.

Official My Singing Brainrot Discord Link

Discord is one of the best places to visit if you wish to interact with other players or gather more information about the game. The developer is active on this platform, allowing you to get the latest update details, share feedback, and join polls. You can also notify the developer about any bugs or issues that you encounter in My Singing Brainrot, allowing the game to get better.

It is quite simple to join the game’s Discord server. Simply follow the instructions below to do so:

Click the My Singing Brainrot Discord invite link to open a new window. Hit the Accept option to join the server. Read the rules and check out various channels.

Official My Singing Brainrot Trello Board Link

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t have an official Trello Board. However, it is possible that the developer might build one soon since Trello is a great place to share the in-depth details about the game’s development. Make sure to bookmark this page and check it later to see if there is a Trello link.

Official My Singing Brainrot X Link

Apart from Discord, you can also follow My Singing Brainrot on their official X page. The developer constantly shares details about the upcoming update and also asks for feedback from the community. If you wish to get general information about the game’s development, wish to stay up to date with new updates, and share your thoughts with the developer and other players, then you should start following the game on X.

This brings us to the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful. We will update the missing section with the links once they are available.