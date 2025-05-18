Mythical Egg Pets List in Grow a Garden Roblox: Which Ones Are Worth the 8 Million Sheckles?

The Blood Moon update is finally here in Grow a Garden, introducing the rarest and most powerful pets yet, the Mythical Egg Pets. These unique pet companions offer powerful abilities that can change how you play in the game. This guide will show the Mythical Egg Pets list in Grow a Garden Roblox, including where to get them and which ones are worth your coins.

How to Get Mythical Eggs Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

Mythical Eggs are extremely rare and expensive, costing 8,000,000 Sheckles each. You can find them at Raphael’s Pet Eggs stand near the Gear Shop, but they don’t appear often. Shop stock refreshes every 30 minutes, and Mythical Eggs show up randomly. To afford them, focus on high-profit crops, use harvest-boosting pets, take advantage of special events, and trade for valuable seeds.

Mythical Egg Pets List in Grow a Garden Roblox and Their Abilities

The Mythical Egg contains five unique pets, each with powerful abilities that can dramatically improve your gardening efficiency. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each pet:

Pet Hatch Rate Ability Best For

Grey Mouse 35.71% • +512 XP every 9.55s

• +10.25% movement speed Faster travel and passive pet leveling

Brown Mouse 26.79% • +759 XP every 8.19s

• +10.12% jump height Vertical gardens and quicker leveling

Squirrel 26.79% • 2.54% chance of not consuming a seed when planting Saving rare or expensive seeds

Red Giant Ant 8.93% • 5.13% chance to duplicate harvested crops Boosting profits from harvests

Red Fox 1.79% • Steals a random seed from another player’s garden every 10 minutes Gaining rare seeds and bypassing progression

All Mythical Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox Ranked

With such a high price tag, you might be wondering which pets are worth buying in the game. Here is my ranking based on overall utility and game impact:

1. Red Fox

Despite its extremely rare 1.79% hatch rate, the Red Fox is the most powerful Mythical pet in Grow a Garden. Every 10 minutes, it tries to steal a random seed from another player’s garden. This unique ability can help you get rare seeds much easier than usual.

2. Red Giant Ant

With an 8.93% hatch rate, the Red Giant Ant delivers a strong economic value through its 5.13% crop duplication ability. While the percentage seems small, harvesting 100 plants a day could give you around 5 extra crops daily. Over a week, that’s about 35 bonus harvests. It’s one of the best pets for boosting profits passively.

3. Squirrel

The Squirrel, with a 26.79% hatch rate, gives you a 2.54% chance to keep your seed when planting. If you plant 100 rare seeds, you will save about 2 to 3 each time. Over time, this can save a lot of seeds, especially when planting full gardens.

4. Grey Mouse and Brown Mouse

Both mouse types hatch fairly often (35.71% and 26.79%) and help you move around your garden faster. One gives a speed boost, the other helps you jump higher. These mice are good choices if you already have pets that help you make more money and want some useful extras.

The new Mythical Egg pets bring a big boost in Grow a Garden, with abilities that make gardening easier. The Red Fox is the top pet because it can get seeds from other players, but every pet has its own useful perks. Each egg costs 8 million Sheckles, and the shop updates every 30 minutes, so getting these pets takes time and money. Still, their strong abilities can really improve your game. Which one are you getting?