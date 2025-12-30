Home » Puzzles » Narrative Verse Often Set To Music – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
  • 6 letters – BALLAD

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersODE, LAY
4 LettersEPIC, EPOS, POSI, LAYS, VEIL, SONG, NOTE, LIED, HULA, BALL
5 LettersEPICS, LYRIC, DANSE, OPERA, SONGS, NOTED, MOTET, YEARN, JELLY
6 LettersBALLAD, SESTET, JONSON, SCORED, OPERAS, BIOPIC, YARROW, SEDERS, ELATED, EVENLY, SNORRX, AUTHOR, NARRAT, CARMEN, FIESTA
7 LettersNOVELLA, CANTATA, NARRATE, MAKESUP, MATTHEW
8 LettersAIRLINES, EPICPOEM, SCHILLER, LIBRETTO, NARRATES, TAPESTRY, TONEPOEM, SOFTWARE, BEDSTRAW, ODETOJOY
9 LettersTRAVERSED, NARRATIVE, ROCKOPERA, RAINSTICK, MADRIGALS
10 LettersSTEREOTYPE, NOTEWORTHY, COMICSTRIP, MAXIPRIEST
12 LettersMORESTHEPITY, FLACKROBERTA
13 LettersTHICKASABRICK
18 LettersTHERAINBOWCHILDREN
26 LettersROBERTAFLACKWITHMAXIPRIEST

