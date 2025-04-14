Naruto and Naruto Shippuden Filler List – All Episodes You Can Skip

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have a total of 720 episodes, but over 295 episodes are filler. That is more than 40% of the series spent away from the main story. Are you watching Naruto or Shippuden for the first time, or are you here to jog your memory? If you’re diving in for the plot, not the detours, this guide lists every Naruto and Shippuden filler episode you can skip without missing a single key moment.

How to Spot Fillers in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden?

Filler episodes are easy to spot once you know what to look for. Typically, they diverge from the manga and focus on side characters, one-off villains, or standalone missions that have no long-term impact. You might notice a sudden dip in animation quality, a shift in tone, or storylines that don’t go anywhere.

For example, everything after Episode 135 in the original Naruto is filler, while Shippuden includes entire filler arcs like the Three-Tails and Power arcs. These don’t contribute to the main story, so it’s safe to skip them unless you’re in the mood for extra content.

Team 7 as seen in Naruto | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Below, we’ve broken down all the filler episodes from both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, with clear “Watch” or “Skip” labels to help you decide.

Naruto (Original Series) Filler Episodes

Here’s a full list of filler arcs and episodes in the original Naruto anime. While a few of them provide entertaining side plots or extra character moments, most are skippable if you’re focused on the main storyline.

Filler Arc / Episode Episodes Watch or Skip? Special Report: Live from the Forest of Death – Recap of first 25 episodes 26 Skip Kidnapped! Naruto’s Hot Spring Adventure! 97 Skip Land of Tea Escort Mission 102–106 Skip Land of Rice Fields Investigation 136–141 Watch Mizuki Tracking Mission 142–147 Skip Bikōchū Search Mission 148–151 Skip Kurosuki Family Removal Mission 152–157 Skip Gosunkugi Capture Mission 159–160 Skip Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission 162–167 Skip Kaima Capture Mission 169–173 Skip Buried Gold Excavation Mission 175–176 Skip Star Guard Mission 178–183 Skip Peddlers Escort Mission 187–191 Skip Ino and Naruto Get Rich Quick Plan 192 Skip Third Great Beast Arc 195–196 Skip Konoha Plans Recapture Mission 197–201 Skip Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission 203–207 Skip Gantetsu Escort Mission 209–212 Skip Menma Memory Arc 213–215 Watch Sunagakure Support Mission 216–220 Watch Total Naruto Filler Episodes 66 –

Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes List

Shippuden has even more fillers than the original series. While some provide deeper character insights or backstory, most slow down the narrative, especially during major arcs. Here’s a complete breakdown:

Filler Arc / Episode Episodes Watch or Skip? Twelve Guardian Ninja 57–71 Watch Three-Tails Appearance 90–112 Skip Six-Tails Unleashed 144–151 Watch Fourth Hokage’s Legacy 170–171 Skip Locus of Konoha 176–196 Watch Paradise Life on a Boat 223–242 Skip Flashback Episodes 257–260 Skip Road to Sakura 271 Skip One-Offs (Deidara, Konohamaru, etc.) 279–281 Skip The Helmet Splitter 284 Watch Pakura of the Sand 285 Watch Tsunade and Raikage 286–287 Skip Seven Ninja Swordsmen 288–289 Watch Power Arc 290–295 Skip Sound 4 303–305 Watch The Heart’s Eye 306 Watch Hayate & Yūgao 307–308 Skip Food Fight 309–310 Skip Prologue to Road to Ninja 311 Watch (Before Naruto: Road to Ninja Movie) Guy & Lee’s Adventures 312 Watch Yota Arc 313–315 Skip Torune Arc 316–317 Watch Other Jinchuriki 318 Watch Puppet Soul Arc 319 Skip Run, Omoi! 320 Skip Yahiko, Konan, Nagato Flashback 347–348 Watch Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU 349–361 Watch Mecha Naruto 376–377 Skip Hinata & Hanabi 389–390 Watch New Chunin Exams 394–413 Skip Team Minato Flashback 416–417 Watch Naruto + Konohamaru 422–423 Watch Infinite Tsukuyomi Dreams 432–450 Skip Shinobi History 464–468 Watch Kakashi’s Face Reveal 469 Watch Childhood Flashbacks 480–483 Watch Total Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes 102 –

Should You Watch or Skip Naruto Fillers?

Across Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, there are 720 episodes in total. Out of those, around 296 are filler or partial filler, which is about a whopping 41% of the entire series.

If you’re mainly here for the core story, it’s perfectly fine to skip the filler and still get the full Naruto experience. But if you’re a diehard fan or just enjoying the world-building and character moments, a few of these arcs might still be worth a watch.

Either way, this guide has you covered—whether you’re here for the high-stakes battles or down to enjoy every quirky side mission Naruto and the gang get dragged into.