Home » Anime » Naruto and Naruto Shippuden Filler List – All Episodes You Can Skip

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden Filler List – All Episodes You Can Skip

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have a total of 720 episodes, but over 295 episodes are filler. That is more than 40% of the series spent away from the main story. Are you watching Naruto or Shippuden for the first time, or are you here to jog your memory? If you’re diving in for the plot, not the detours, this guide lists every Naruto and Shippuden filler episode you can skip without missing a single key moment.

Naruto and Shippuden Filler List - All Episodes You Can Skip

How to Spot Fillers in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden?

Filler episodes are easy to spot once you know what to look for. Typically, they diverge from the manga and focus on side characters, one-off villains, or standalone missions that have no long-term impact. You might notice a sudden dip in animation quality, a shift in tone, or storylines that don’t go anywhere.

For example, everything after Episode 135 in the original Naruto is filler, while Shippuden includes entire filler arcs like the Three-Tails and Power arcs. These don’t contribute to the main story, so it’s safe to skip them unless you’re in the mood for extra content.

Team 7 as seen in Naruto | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Below, we’ve broken down all the filler episodes from both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, with clear “Watch” or “Skip” labels to help you decide.

Naruto (Original Series) Filler Episodes

Here’s a full list of filler arcs and episodes in the original Naruto anime. While a few of them provide entertaining side plots or extra character moments, most are skippable if you’re focused on the main storyline.

Filler Arc / EpisodeEpisodesWatch or Skip?
Special Report: Live from the Forest of Death – Recap of first 25 episodes26Skip
Kidnapped! Naruto’s Hot Spring Adventure!97Skip
Land of Tea Escort Mission102–106Skip
Land of Rice Fields Investigation136–141Watch
Mizuki Tracking Mission142–147Skip
Bikōchū Search Mission148–151Skip
Kurosuki Family Removal Mission152–157Skip
Gosunkugi Capture Mission159–160Skip
Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission162–167Skip
Kaima Capture Mission169–173Skip
Buried Gold Excavation Mission175–176Skip
Star Guard Mission178–183Skip
Peddlers Escort Mission187–191Skip
Ino and Naruto Get Rich Quick Plan192Skip
Third Great Beast Arc195–196Skip
Konoha Plans Recapture Mission197–201Skip
Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission203–207Skip
Gantetsu Escort Mission209–212Skip
Menma Memory Arc213–215Watch
Sunagakure Support Mission216–220Watch
Total Naruto Filler Episodes66

Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes List

Shippuden has even more fillers than the original series. While some provide deeper character insights or backstory, most slow down the narrative, especially during major arcs. Here’s a complete breakdown:

Filler Arc / EpisodeEpisodesWatch or Skip?
Twelve Guardian Ninja57–71Watch
Three-Tails Appearance90–112Skip
Six-Tails Unleashed144–151Watch
Fourth Hokage’s Legacy170–171Skip
Locus of Konoha176–196Watch
Paradise Life on a Boat223–242Skip
Flashback Episodes257–260Skip
Road to Sakura271Skip
One-Offs (Deidara, Konohamaru, etc.)279–281Skip
The Helmet Splitter284Watch
Pakura of the Sand285Watch
Tsunade and Raikage286–287Skip
Seven Ninja Swordsmen288–289Watch
Power Arc290–295Skip
Sound 4303–305Watch
The Heart’s Eye306Watch
Hayate & Yūgao307–308Skip
Food Fight309–310Skip
Prologue to Road to Ninja311Watch (Before Naruto: Road to Ninja Movie)
Guy & Lee’s Adventures312Watch
Yota Arc313–315Skip
Torune Arc316–317Watch
Other Jinchuriki318Watch
Puppet Soul Arc319Skip
Run, Omoi!320Skip
Yahiko, Konan, Nagato Flashback347–348Watch
Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU349–361Watch
Mecha Naruto376–377Skip
Hinata & Hanabi389–390Watch
New Chunin Exams394–413Skip
Team Minato Flashback416–417Watch
Naruto + Konohamaru422–423Watch
Infinite Tsukuyomi Dreams432–450Skip
Shinobi History464–468Watch
Kakashi’s Face Reveal469Watch
Childhood Flashbacks480–483Watch
Total Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes102

Should You Watch or Skip Naruto Fillers?

Across Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, there are 720 episodes in total. Out of those, around 296 are filler or partial filler, which is about a whopping 41% of the entire series.

If you’re mainly here for the core story, it’s perfectly fine to skip the filler and still get the full Naruto experience. But if you’re a diehard fan or just enjoying the world-building and character moments, a few of these arcs might still be worth a watch.

Either way, this guide has you covered—whether you’re here for the high-stakes battles or down to enjoy every quirky side mission Naruto and the gang get dragged into.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Goku vs Saitama: We Have a Winner – Explained

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Update: New Characters, Arcs, and...

10 Upcoming Live-Action Anime Adaptations in the Works

Devil May Cry Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix: Everything...

Top 10 Scenes We Want to See in Devil May...

Why No One Could Surpass an Overpowered Sukuna in Jujutsu...

10 Major Differences Between Devil May Cry Anime and DMC...

5 Reasons Why Solo Leveling is Better Than One Piece

10 Dumbest Decisions Made by Dragon Ball Characters

10 Anime That Put Protagonist Through Hell Right From the...