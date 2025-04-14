Naruto and Naruto Shippuden Filler List – All Episodes You Can Skip

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have a total of 720 episodes, but over 295 episodes are filler. That is more than 40% of the series spent away from the main story. Are you watching Naruto or Shippuden for the first time, or are you here to jog your memory? If you’re diving in for the plot, not the detours, this guide lists every Naruto and Shippuden filler episode you can skip without missing a single key moment.
Table of Contents
How to Spot Fillers in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden?
Filler episodes are easy to spot once you know what to look for. Typically, they diverge from the manga and focus on side characters, one-off villains, or standalone missions that have no long-term impact. You might notice a sudden dip in animation quality, a shift in tone, or storylines that don’t go anywhere.
For example, everything after Episode 135 in the original Naruto is filler, while Shippuden includes entire filler arcs like the Three-Tails and Power arcs. These don’t contribute to the main story, so it’s safe to skip them unless you’re in the mood for extra content.
Below, we’ve broken down all the filler episodes from both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, with clear “Watch” or “Skip” labels to help you decide.
Naruto (Original Series) Filler Episodes
Here’s a full list of filler arcs and episodes in the original Naruto anime. While a few of them provide entertaining side plots or extra character moments, most are skippable if you’re focused on the main storyline.
|Filler Arc / Episode
|Episodes
|Watch or Skip?
|Special Report: Live from the Forest of Death – Recap of first 25 episodes
|26
|Skip
|Kidnapped! Naruto’s Hot Spring Adventure!
|97
|Skip
|Land of Tea Escort Mission
|102–106
|Skip
|Land of Rice Fields Investigation
|136–141
|Watch
|Mizuki Tracking Mission
|142–147
|Skip
|Bikōchū Search Mission
|148–151
|Skip
|Kurosuki Family Removal Mission
|152–157
|Skip
|Gosunkugi Capture Mission
|159–160
|Skip
|Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission
|162–167
|Skip
|Kaima Capture Mission
|169–173
|Skip
|Buried Gold Excavation Mission
|175–176
|Skip
|Star Guard Mission
|178–183
|Skip
|Peddlers Escort Mission
|187–191
|Skip
|Ino and Naruto Get Rich Quick Plan
|192
|Skip
|Third Great Beast Arc
|195–196
|Skip
|Konoha Plans Recapture Mission
|197–201
|Skip
|Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission
|203–207
|Skip
|Gantetsu Escort Mission
|209–212
|Skip
|Menma Memory Arc
|213–215
|Watch
|Sunagakure Support Mission
|216–220
|Watch
|Total Naruto Filler Episodes
|66
|–
Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes List
Shippuden has even more fillers than the original series. While some provide deeper character insights or backstory, most slow down the narrative, especially during major arcs. Here’s a complete breakdown:
|Filler Arc / Episode
|Episodes
|Watch or Skip?
|Twelve Guardian Ninja
|57–71
|Watch
|Three-Tails Appearance
|90–112
|Skip
|Six-Tails Unleashed
|144–151
|Watch
|Fourth Hokage’s Legacy
|170–171
|Skip
|Locus of Konoha
|176–196
|Watch
|Paradise Life on a Boat
|223–242
|Skip
|Flashback Episodes
|257–260
|Skip
|Road to Sakura
|271
|Skip
|One-Offs (Deidara, Konohamaru, etc.)
|279–281
|Skip
|The Helmet Splitter
|284
|Watch
|Pakura of the Sand
|285
|Watch
|Tsunade and Raikage
|286–287
|Skip
|Seven Ninja Swordsmen
|288–289
|Watch
|Power Arc
|290–295
|Skip
|Sound 4
|303–305
|Watch
|The Heart’s Eye
|306
|Watch
|Hayate & Yūgao
|307–308
|Skip
|Food Fight
|309–310
|Skip
|Prologue to Road to Ninja
|311
|Watch (Before Naruto: Road to Ninja Movie)
|Guy & Lee’s Adventures
|312
|Watch
|Yota Arc
|313–315
|Skip
|Torune Arc
|316–317
|Watch
|Other Jinchuriki
|318
|Watch
|Puppet Soul Arc
|319
|Skip
|Run, Omoi!
|320
|Skip
|Yahiko, Konan, Nagato Flashback
|347–348
|Watch
|Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU
|349–361
|Watch
|Mecha Naruto
|376–377
|Skip
|Hinata & Hanabi
|389–390
|Watch
|New Chunin Exams
|394–413
|Skip
|Team Minato Flashback
|416–417
|Watch
|Naruto + Konohamaru
|422–423
|Watch
|Infinite Tsukuyomi Dreams
|432–450
|Skip
|Shinobi History
|464–468
|Watch
|Kakashi’s Face Reveal
|469
|Watch
|Childhood Flashbacks
|480–483
|Watch
|Total Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes
|102
|–
Should You Watch or Skip Naruto Fillers?
Across Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, there are 720 episodes in total. Out of those, around 296 are filler or partial filler, which is about a whopping 41% of the entire series.
If you’re mainly here for the core story, it’s perfectly fine to skip the filler and still get the full Naruto experience. But if you’re a diehard fan or just enjoying the world-building and character moments, a few of these arcs might still be worth a watch.
Either way, this guide has you covered—whether you’re here for the high-stakes battles or down to enjoy every quirky side mission Naruto and the gang get dragged into.