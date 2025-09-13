What is Native Hunting Competition in One Piece: Explained

Summary:

The Native Hunting Competition is a cruel triennial event led by the Celestial Dragons to claim new islands.

God Valley’s massacre reshaped One Piece history, from Kuma’s sacrifice to Dragon’s awakening.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Native Hunting Competition in One Piece.

The Native Hunting Competition is one of the darkest secrets in One Piece. First revealed through flashbacks tied to the God Valley Incident, this brutal competition reveals just how far the Celestial Dragons will go for entertainment and power. After Chapter 1160, its ties to the Holy Knights’ activities on Elbaf have made the topic more relevant than ever. So, let’s break it down.

What Is the Native Hunting Competition in One Piece?

Slaves and islanders running to save their lives in God Valley | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Native Hunting Competition is a triennial manhunt organized by the Celestial Dragons. Its purpose is to claim unaffiliated islands for the World Government while treating their residents as prey. Nobles score points by slaughtering the “Rabbits,” a term for the captured civilians, slaves, and criminals forced into the game.

The contest lasts approximately three weeks, and prisoners are told that they can win freedom if they survive. In reality, no one ever survives to leave the island. Escape is only possible by leaving the island entirely. This event was first shown in Kuma’s flashback in Chapter 1096, and is being continued from a different perspective in Chapter 1158.

RELATED:

How Does the Hunting Game Work?

Native Hunting Game shown in Kuma’s flashbacks | Credits: Toei Animation

Participants receive points based on the type of prey they kill. Rare Rabbits are more valuable, and Super Rare Rabbits, such as members of the Davy Clan and Bartholomew Kuma, are worth 10,000 points each.

Single-hit kills receive additional bonuses, while rule violations result in penalties. During the game at God Valley, Saint Figarland Garling was docked 10,000 points for slaying the king before the hunt began.

Marines circle the perimeter of the island to prevent breakouts, often unaware of the mission’s true objective. Even high-ranking officers are kept in the dark, as seen with a young Dragon, who was reprimanded for questioning the operation.

This event is also one of the reasons Garp despises the World Nobles and refuses a promotion to Admiral, as accepting it would force him to take direct orders from the Celestial Dragons. It’s also why he dislikes being called the Hero of the Marines.

What Happened at the God Valley Hunting Competition?

Devil Fruits presented as a prize in God Valley’s Native Hunting Competition | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The God Valley Incident, revealed in the latest chapters, was the bloodiest example of this event. Thirty-eight years ago, the Celestial Dragons targeted God Valley for being “sacrilegious” and for its abundant resources. Approximately 100,000 were imprisoned as Rabbits, of which there were 150 Rare and 13 Super Rare targets.

Among the prizes were Shakuyaku, the legendary beauty who once ruled Amazon Lily, the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu, and the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi. During the chaos, Ivankov and Kuma managed to steal the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu, and the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi. Linlin later snatched the Seiryu fruit for Kaido, while Kuma ate the other one.

Rocks D. Xebec’s men rushed the island to seize Shakky, treasures, and Devil Fruits. The Roger Pirates were next, with Garp’s fleet showing up shortly thereafter. Their clash has yet to be seen, other than the word of mouth shared by the World Government. However, the truth will be uncovered soon in the upcoming chapters.

RELATED:

Are the Holy Knights’ Games on Elbaf Related?

Knights of God as seen in the Native Hunting Competition | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

There are parallels being drawn between the plot of the Holy Knights from Elbaf and the Native Hunting Competition. Led by Shamrock Figarland, the Knights are allegedly plotting to abduct Giant children and possibly turn their abduction into a “game.” As evil as the Celestial Dragons’ actions are, there’s no confirmation that Elbaf’s events form an official hunting competition.

Native Hunting Competitions happen every three years, and the last known one was at God Valley. The scale at Elbaf is relatively smaller and only deals with a few targets rather than the population as a whole. Nevertheless, if the Knights capture them, the island could easily become the stage for a future hunt.

Why Is the Native Hunting Competition So Important to One Piece’s Story?

Marines arriving at God Valley for Native Hunting Competition | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Native Hunting Competition is not just a testament to the Celestial Dragons’ depravity. It is also a major turning point for key characters. Kuma’s resistance, Ivankov’s rebellion, and Dragon’s moral awakening all stem from the horrors of God Valley.

From a world-building perspective, the event explains the disappearance of certain races and reinforces the fearsome reputation of the World Nobles. It also connects to some of One Piece’s biggest mysteries, such as the demise of the Rocks Pirates, the origins of Shanks and Shamrock, and the vanished island of God Valley.

RELATED:

Could the Native Hunting Competition Return in One Piece?

With the Final Saga exploring the mysteries of the Void Century and World Government, another Native Hunting Competition could very well arise. If Elbaf’s children become pawns in a larger scheme, the Straw Hats could very well find themselves facing a showdown reminiscent of God Valley. This time, however, they’ll be there to stop the slaughter.