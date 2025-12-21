NBA 2K Mobile Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new NBA 2K Mobile Codes on December 21st, 2025.

NBA 2K Mobile brings the excitement of professional basketball to your mobile device, letting you collect player cards and build your ultimate team on the go. Train your roster of NBA stars, compete in quick matches, and fill out your card catalog with legends and current players alike. The game features MyTeam mode where high-rated players are essential for success, making every card acquisition crucial for building a competitive squad. Let’s explore the current NBA 2K Mobile codes that can give you free player cards, Coins, Energy Recharges, and XP boosts.

Working NBA 2K Mobile Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for NBA 2K Mobile that you can redeem for free rewards:

FLASHBLITZDEALS – Redeem for rewards

– Redeem for rewards DBOOKTIME – Redeem for Devin Booker card and 2 Event Energy

– Redeem for Devin Booker card and 2 Event Energy S7FINALE – Redeem for 100 Coins and 1 Large Energy Recharge

– Redeem for 100 Coins and 1 Large Energy Recharge JOSHPOTTER – Redeem for Giannis Antetokounmpo card (Jade), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge

– Redeem for Giannis Antetokounmpo card (Jade), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge PODCASTPG – Redeem for Paul George card (Pearl), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge

– Redeem for Paul George card (Pearl), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge OLDMANJJ – Redeem for Larry Bird card (Jade), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge

– Redeem for Larry Bird card (Jade), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge TIGERBELLY – Redeem for Scottie Pippen card (Topaz), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge

– Redeem for Scottie Pippen card (Topaz), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge TRILLWITHERS – Redeem for Nikola Jokic card (Jade), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge

– Redeem for Nikola Jokic card (Jade), 2 XP Boosts, 1 Small Energy Recharge TATUM2KMOBILE – Redeem for Jayson Tatum card (Pearl)

These codes provide valuable player cards and resources to strengthen your roster without spending coins.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

FORETHEWIN

HOLEINONE

OLDSCHOOLHEROES

ONTHETEE

VINSANITY

LUKAMAGIC

BILLRUSSELL

WHATITDOBABY

RAYALLEN20

DAMETIME

How to Redeem NBA 2K Mobile Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your NBA 2K Mobile codes:

Open NBA 2K Mobile and complete the tutorial if needed. Click the clipboard icon button on the left side of your screen. Select the newspaper icon button in the sidebar. Enter your code in the field at the top of the menu. Press CLAIM to receive your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest NBA 2K Mobile codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during special events and celebrations.

Follow the NBA 2K Mobile Twitter/X account where Cat Daddy Games announces new codes and game updates.

where Cat Daddy Games announces new codes and game updates. Check the Event tab in-game regularly for time-limited sets and one-off gifts that complement code rewards.

Use your player cards strategically to build a balanced team, and save Energy Recharges for important matches or events.