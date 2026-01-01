NBA 2K26 Locker Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new NBA 2K26 Locker Codes on January 1st, 2026.

NBA 2K26 continues the franchise’s tradition of rewarding players with free locker codes that unlock valuable MyTEAM content and MyCareer boosts. These one-time use codes provide everything from Pink Diamond players and packs to skill boosts and cosmetic banners. With MyTEAM requiring significant investment to build competitive squads, these free codes help level the playing field. Codes typically expire within a week of release, making it important to redeem them quickly. Let’s explore the current NBA 2K26 locker codes.

Working NBA 2K26 Locker Codes

Here are all the currently active locker codes for NBA 2K26 that you can redeem for free rewards:

NEW-YEARS-GAME-CHANGERS – Redeem for 5 Game Changers Cards

MT-EDWARDS-AND-JOKIC – Redeem for Amethyst Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic

MyTEAM-KD-DONCIC – Redeem for Amethyst Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic

FLAGG-CURRY-MyTEAM – Redeem for Amethyst Cooper Flagg and Stephen Curry

FOX-AND-SGA-IN-MT – Redeem for Amethyst De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

MT-MITCHELL-BRUNSON – Redeem for Amethyst Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson

MT-HOLIDAY-BANNER – Redeem for Holiday Banner

HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-FROM-MyTEAM – Redeem for Pink Diamond De'Aaron Fox, LaMarcus Aldridge, Michael Redd, Pascal Siakam, or Rudy Gobert

FREE-BOOSTS – Redeem for 3 Games of Skill and Gatorade Boosts (Never expires)

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

DR-J-EXCHANGE-EVENT

MT-PINK-DIAMOND-JALEN-JOHNSON

MT-THANKSGIVING

DELUXE-PACK-BALL-DROP

BOUNCE-MT-2K26

MT-SWIFT-DROP

MT-CHILLS-WILD-GEMS

MT-HALLOWEEN

How to Redeem NBA 2K26 Locker Codes

In-Game Method:

Enter MyTEAM mode in NBA 2K26. Navigate to the Options tab. Select Locker Codes at the bottom. Enter your code (include hyphens but capitalization doesn’t matter). Enjoy your rewards.

MyNBA2K App Method:

Download the MyNBA2K companion app. Sign in with your platform account. Select NBA 2K26 as your game. Choose Locker Code option. Enter the code to claim rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest NBA 2K26 locker codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently. Most codes expire within a week, so act fast.

Follow the official NBA 2K X (Twitter) account for code announcements during events and broadcasts.

for code announcements during events and broadcasts. Join the 2K Community Discord server for code drops and community discussions.

Watch NBA and WNBA telecasts where exclusive codes are occasionally revealed. Remember: Never pay for locker codes, they’re always free from official sources.