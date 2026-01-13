If you are stuck on the crossword clue: NBA Team From the Hottest Us City, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword January 13, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

NBA Team From the Hottest Us City – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: NBA Team From the Hottest Us City.

4 letters – SUNS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: NBA Team From the Hottest Us City. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters MIA, CLE, SAC, ATL, DRJ, BOL, ORL 4 Letters SUNS, NICE, ULAN, NORM, NATE, NETS, KARL 5 Letters TOKYO, DUBAI, CANES, BAYOU, MIAMI, DELHI, OMAHA, ARTIS, NATES, ONEAL 6 Letters JNMATE, AIZAWL, LAHORE, MADRAS, RIYADH, MEYERS, RODMAN, MADDOG, MALONE 7 Letters CHEERON, CHICAGO, HOUSTON, ROUSCUP, OTTOMAN, SANTAFE, SHARJAH, INTERIM, ISFAHAN, ORLANDO 8 Letters TROPICAL, CHARGERS, BIRDBATH, CAPACITY, ALICANTE 9 Letters BARCELONA, POLLENTIA, BEERSHEBA, ANCHORAGE, MARRAKESH 10 Letters RENONEVADA, LOSANGELES, MAJORSCALE, ADDISABABA 11 Letters QUARTERBACK 12 Letters BROOKLYNNETS, BRADFORDCITY 14 Letters LETTHESIDEDOWN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.