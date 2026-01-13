Home » Puzzles » NBA Team From the Hottest Us City – Crossword Clue Answers

NBA Team From the Hottest Us City – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: NBA Team From the Hottest Us City, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword January 13, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: NBA Team From the Hottest Us City.

  • 4 letters – SUNS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: NBA Team From the Hottest Us City. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMIA, CLE, SAC, ATL, DRJ, BOL, ORL
4 LettersSUNS, NICE, ULAN, NORM, NATE, NETS, KARL
5 LettersTOKYO, DUBAI, CANES, BAYOU, MIAMI, DELHI, OMAHA, ARTIS, NATES, ONEAL
6 LettersJNMATE, AIZAWL, LAHORE, MADRAS, RIYADH, MEYERS, RODMAN, MADDOG, MALONE
7 LettersCHEERON, CHICAGO, HOUSTON, ROUSCUP, OTTOMAN, SANTAFE, SHARJAH, INTERIM, ISFAHAN, ORLANDO
8 LettersTROPICAL, CHARGERS, BIRDBATH, CAPACITY, ALICANTE
9 LettersBARCELONA, POLLENTIA, BEERSHEBA, ANCHORAGE, MARRAKESH
10 LettersRENONEVADA, LOSANGELES, MAJORSCALE, ADDISABABA
11 LettersQUARTERBACK
12 LettersBROOKLYNNETS, BRADFORDCITY
14 LettersLETTHESIDEDOWN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

