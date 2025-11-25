Ne Zha 2 Streaming Release Date: When and Where to Watch at Home

Summary:

Ne Zha 2 holds the record of the fifth-highest and highest animated-grossing movie of all time.

Ne Zha 2 is set to release sometime in 2031.

Ne Zha 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max, starting December 1, with the English dub releasing on December 24.

Ne Zha 2 is the animation phenomenon, based on Chinese mythology, that took the world by storm. It is the highest-grossing movie of 2025 and now ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film of all time. That’s right, not just among animated films, but among all films ever made, surpassing titles like Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars. So, if you’re wondering where you can stream Ne Zha 2 in 2025, we have listed all the options.

Where To Stream Ne Zha 2

‘NE ZHA 2’ has become the highest grossing animated movie of all time, passing ‘INSIDE OUT 2’



The film will soon become the first animated movie to pass $2 billion. pic.twitter.com/Ithrg7VB5i — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 18, 2025

Ne Zha 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max, starting December 1. The English dubbed version will be released on December 21. The English version of the movie was distributed by A24, with renowned actors like Michelle Yeoh and Aleks Le attached. Since its release, Ne Zha 2 has dethroned films like Jurassic World, The Lion King, and Inside Out 2.

What is the Story of Ne Zha 2

Ne Zha in the final battle of Ne Zha 2 | Credit: A24

Ne Zha 2 picks up right after the events of the first movie. After surviving a deadly catastrophe, Ao Bing and Ne Zha’s bodies are destroyed. However, Ne Zha’s body is restored, but Ao Bing’s body is left in a fragile state, owing to which he shares Ne Zha’s body.

This forces the duo to complete three trials set by Immortal Wuliang in the heavenly Chan sect. Doing so would grant the two immortality and restore Ao Bing fully. But along the way, they uncover a far-reaching conspiracy that culminates in one of the most intricately designed animated battle sequences ever put on screen.

Do You Need To Watch Ne Zha 1 Before Ne Zha 2

No, technically, you don’t have to watch Ne Zha 1 before Ne Zha 2. While the sequel picks up right after the events of the first movie, it gives you enough context to understand what is going on without being left in the dark. That said, Ne Zha 1 is a must-watch.

It delivers the core character development that makes you truly care about Ne Zha and Ao Bing in the sequel, and it stands strong as a compelling story on its own. While the first film’s animation and story aren’t as polished as Ne Zha 2, it’s still a good movie to watch.

Is Ne Zha 3 Happening

Ne Zha in the final battle of Ne Zha 2 against the dragons | Credit: A24

Yes, Ne Zha 3 is officially in the works. Yang Yu, the director of the first two films, will return to direct, with the Chinese animation studio Enlight Media once again handling the animation. But it may be a long wait till we see Ao Bing and Ne Zha on the big screen again, and by long, I mean very long.

There was a five-year gap between Ne Zha 1 and Ne Zha 2, and given the massive scale of the sequel, the wait was understandable. However, Ne Zha 3 is being described as an even more ambitious project than the sequel. So, we definitely won’t be seeing Ne Zha 3 until at least 2031.