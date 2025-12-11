Home » Puzzles » Nearsighted Person – Crossword Clue Answers

Nearsighted Person – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Nearsighted Person, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Nearsighted Person – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Nearsighted person.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersES
3 LettersAMP, MHO, MIL, OHM, REL, OLT, EMP, VAR
4 LettersVOLT, PERM, NATT, WATT, RNEH, LAMP, OHMS, AMPS, MHOS, RELS, VARS
5 LettersFARAD, WEBER, HENRY, JOULE, TESLA, MPERE, NEPER, OHMIC, VOLTA, VOLTS, WATTS, MYOPE
6 LettersABVOLT, AMPERE, REVOLT, FARADS
7 LettersCOULOMB, FARADAY, VOLTAGE, AMPERES, SIEMENS, LAMPOON, SAMPLED, OERSTED, ABVOLTS
8 LettersELECTRON, KILOVOLT, KILOWATT, MEGAWATT, HAMPERED, FARADAYS
11 LettersMILLIAMPERE
14 LettersFARADINFINITUM
15 LettersWATTCHAMACALLIT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Top Of The Head – Crossword Clue Answers

Yonder – Crossword Clue Answers

“Haze often seen in L.A….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers:...

Dutch Caribbean Island – Crossword Clue Answers

Sera Meaning – Crossword Clue Answers

Make Things Right – Crossword Clue Answers

Avid Fans Feeling – Crossword Clue Answers

Illegal Entry – Crossword Clue Answers

Barbie Girl Band – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 11,...