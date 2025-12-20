Home » Puzzles » Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1431 (December 20, 2025)

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1431 (December 20, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1431 for December 20, 2025.

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1431 (December 20, 2025)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 46, 28, 74, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1431 Answer December 20, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1431 of December 20 is:
  • 74-46=28
Today’s Nerdle #1431 Answer December 20, 2025

This Nerdle was a straightforward subtraction puzzle that focused purely on two-digit mental math and digit placement. Without the complexity of multiple operators or the order of operations to consider, the challenge relied entirely on your ability to accurately bridge the gap between two larger numbers to find a matching two-digit result. It was a clean, satisfying solve that rewarded basic arithmetic fluency and careful number tracking. I’d rate it an easy 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1430 Answer December 19, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 1+12-8=5

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 20, 2025)

Nimble – Crossword Clue Answers

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1380 (December 20, 2025)

Put Back to Zero – Crossword Clue Answers

Magazine Edition – Crossword Clue Answers

Reading Basics – Crossword Clue Answers

Academic Figure – Crossword Clue Answers

Custardy Desserts – Crossword Clue Answers

Metric Million – Crossword Clue Answers

To Trouble – Crossword Clue Answers