Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1431 (December 20, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1431 for December 20, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 46, 28, 74, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1431 Answer December 20, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1431 of December 20 is: 74-46=28

This Nerdle was a straightforward subtraction puzzle that focused purely on two-digit mental math and digit placement. Without the complexity of multiple operators or the order of operations to consider, the challenge relied entirely on your ability to accurately bridge the gap between two larger numbers to find a matching two-digit result. It was a clean, satisfying solve that rewarded basic arithmetic fluency and careful number tracking. I’d rate it an easy 3 out of 5.

