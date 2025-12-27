Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1438 (December 27, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1438 for December 27, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 7, 2, 8, 42, “/”, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1438 Answer December 27, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1438 of December 27 is: 8-42/7=2

This Nerdle was a refined and disciplined exercise that hinged on a strict adherence to the order of operations. By requiring a two-digit division to be solved before the final subtraction, the puzzle forces a mental “reset” from the middle of the equation back to the start, testing your ability to navigate mathematical hierarchy accurately. It’s a satisfyingly structured solve that rewards a sharp eye for multiples and a methodical approach to reaching a clean, single-digit conclusion. As requested, I’ve kept this feedback concise: I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

