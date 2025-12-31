Home » Puzzles » Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1442 (December 31, 2025)

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1442 (December 31, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1442 for December 31, 2025.

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1442 (December 31, 2025)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 72, 216, 3, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1442 Answer December 31, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1442 of December 31 is:
  • 3*72=216
Today’s Nerdle #1442 Answer December 31, 2025

This Nerdle was a bold and high-impact calculation that tested your ability to handle multi-digit multiplication in a compact format. By using a single operator to bridge the gap between a single digit and a three-digit product, the puzzle demands strong mental math and a keen sense of how numbers scale rapidly. It’s a satisfying test of precision and number sense, rewarding those who can accurately track the carry-over to land on a perfectly aligned result. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1441 Answer December 30, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 15*1-7=8

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Contexto #1201 Hints, Answer Today – January 1, 2026

“DICK CLARK MADE THE TIMES…” Jumble Answers Today (December 31, 2025)

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 31, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 31, 2025

“Many a participant in the…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1342: December 31, 2025

“Hunted lost bear, sleep…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1391 (December 31, 2025)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 31, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1460 Answer – December 31, 2025