Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1442 (December 31, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1442 for December 31, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 72, 216, 3, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1442 Answer December 31, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1442 of December 31 is: 3*72=216

This Nerdle was a bold and high-impact calculation that tested your ability to handle multi-digit multiplication in a compact format. By using a single operator to bridge the gap between a single digit and a three-digit product, the puzzle demands strong mental math and a keen sense of how numbers scale rapidly. It’s a satisfying test of precision and number sense, rewarding those who can accurately track the carry-over to land on a perfectly aligned result. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

