Home » Puzzles » Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1443 (January 1, 2026)

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1443 (January 1, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1443 for January 1, 2026.

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1443 (January 1, 2026)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are:
  • Involves digits 9, 14, 3, 2, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1443 Answer January 1, 2026

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1443 of January 1 is:
  • 14-3-9=2.
Today’s Nerdle #1443 Answer January 1, 2026

This Nerdle was a smooth and rhythmic subtraction sequence that focused on consistent, linear reduction. By using the same operator throughout, the puzzle avoids any complex order-of-operations hurdles and instead tests your ability to accurately track a dwindling value across multiple steps to reach a single-digit result. It is a clean and satisfying exercise in mental arithmetic and digit placement that rewards steady numerical fluency. I’d rate it an easy 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1442 Answer December 31, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 3*72=216

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

  • The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12).
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign (=), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position.
    • Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position.
    • Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

“THE PROFESSOR HAD TEACHING…” Jumble Answers Today (January 1, 2026)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 1, 2026

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1343: January 1, 2026

“Someone who might be swimming…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 1,...

“Chicken crosses avenue to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1392 (January 1, 2026)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 1, 2026)

Today’s Hurdle #1461 Answer – January 1, 2026

Cleaner – Crossword Clue Answers