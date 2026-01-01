Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1443 (January 1, 2026)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1443 for January 1, 2026.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 9, 14, 3, 2, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1443 Answer January 1, 2026

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1443 of January 1 is: 14-3-9=2.

This Nerdle was a smooth and rhythmic subtraction sequence that focused on consistent, linear reduction. By using the same operator throughout, the puzzle avoids any complex order-of-operations hurdles and instead tests your ability to accurately track a dwindling value across multiple steps to reach a single-digit result. It is a clean and satisfying exercise in mental arithmetic and digit placement that rewards steady numerical fluency. I’d rate it an easy 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1442 Answer December 31, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is