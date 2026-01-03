Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1445 (January 3, 2026)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1445 for January 3, 2026.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 5, 5, 15, 5, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1445 Answer January 3, 2026

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1445 of January 3 is: 15-5-5=5

This Nerdle was a perfectly symmetrical and rhythmic subtraction sequence that emphasized consistent reduction. By using identical values and operators, the puzzle creates a balanced flow that tests your ability to track a diminishing total through multiple steps to reach an identical single-digit result. It is a clean, harmonious arithmetic exercise that rewards steady mental tracking and efficient digit placement without the need for complex operational logic. I’d rate it an easy 3.5 out of 5.

