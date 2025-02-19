NetEase Cuts Marvel Rivals Seattle Team Despite Game’s Massive Success

When a video game has massive success with millions of players playing and makes a huge amount of money, you would think the developers’ jobs would always be safe. The truth is, it’s not. Unfortunately, NetEase cuts Marvel Rivals entire Seattle development team, including the game director, Thaddeus Sasser. So what is actually happening?

The Rise and Fall of Marvel Rivals Seattle Team

The free-to-play hero shooter made $136 million in its first month and still has over 300,000 daily players on Steam. However, despite its success, NetEase laid off key team members. Yes, you heard that right. In the gaming industry, success doesn’t always guarantee job security— I guess not just in gaming but everywhere.

This reality hit the entire Seattle team behind Marvel Rivals hard. The Seattle team was actually an important research and development group that created new gameplay features and level designs. Even though they helped create one of 2024’s biggest hits, NetEase still let everyone go. Game director Thaddeus Sasser, who led this talented team and helped Marvel Rivals stand out from other hero shooters, was also laid off. He commented:

“My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games……and were just laid off”

However, the laid-off developers have handled the situation professionally. Level designer Gary McGee wrote on LinkedIn:

“My team recently helped develop and launch Marvel Rivals, which turned out to be a bigger hit than any of us expected!”

His colleague Jack Burrows also added:

“It was an enormous pleasure to work with my American coworkers who join me in this sad culling.”

Why Did This Happen and What Did NetEase Say About the Layoffs?

This might come as a shock to the gaming community, but this layoff decision is not random. NetEase has reportedly been slowly pulling out of the United States over the past year, according to previous news:

They let go of most Ouka Studios staff in August 2024.

Stopped supporting Worlds Untold in November 2024.

NetEase also shut down Jar of Sparks in January 2025.

Netease has released the following statement regarding the surprising layoffs impacting part of the @MarvelRivals team in Seattle: pic.twitter.com/08r0M3e0Z8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 19, 2025

NetEase says they’re “adjusting team structure” and “optimizing development efficiency.” In simpler terms, they’re moving most of their game development back to China, where their main office is located in Guangzhou.

NetEase wants players to know that the game isn’t in trouble. They say the main development team in China, led by Weicong Wu and Guangyun Chen, is still working hard on the game. They’re promising more content, including new characters, maps, and features. In fact, they claim they’re putting more money into the game’s development, not less.

What Does This Mean for Players and the Gaming Community?

Now let’s be honest – most players probably won’t notice any immediate changes in Marvel Rivals. Because the game is still fun, matches are still loading up quickly, and new content is on the way. In fact, the Season 1.5 update is set to release this week. But as someone who’s been following game development for years, I can’t help but wonder about the long-term impact.

Also Read:

Will such news affect the game’s future success? Probably not right away, but it feels off and weird knowing the people who made the game great just suddenly lost their jobs at its peak. It’s a reminder that even huge success doesn’t guarantee stability in today’s gaming world. It’s something to think about next time you jump into a match.