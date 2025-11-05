Netflix Finally Confirms Portgas D. Ace Casting for One Piece Live-Action Season 3

Summary:

Xolo Maridueña officially joins Netflix’s One Piece live-action as Portgas D. Ace.

Ace’s appearance connects to the Arabasta saga and may tease his debut in Season 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Portgas D. Ace’s casting in Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action.

Netflix finally confirms what the fans had earlier suspected: Xolo Maridueña will play Portgas D. Ace in One Piece Live-Action Season 3. The Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai star will bring Luffy’s fiery older brother to life as the series starts filming for its third season later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

The news comes after Netflix renewed the series for Season 3 in August, well ahead of One Piece: Into the Grand Line’s March 10, 2026, premiere. Maridueña is the latest addition to join Cole Escola, who was cast as Bon Clay, as part of a growing cast expanding the Grand Line saga.

Who is Portgas D. Ace in One Piece?

Ace is one of the most beloved characters in Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece universe. As the adopted older brother of Luffy, his story is filled with tragedy and honor. Before joining the Whitebeard Pirates, he captained a crew known as the Spade Pirates. He possesses one of the most powerful Logia-type Devil Fruits, the Flame-Flame or Mera Mera no Mi fruit.

His live-action introduction will likely happen during the Arabasta saga, which is considered a pivotal point in the Straw Hats’ journey. Many fans are also speculating that Ace could appear as part of a post-credits tease in Season 2.

Why Xolo Maridueña is Perfect for the Role

Introducing Portgas D. Ace…



Maridueña has already proved himself to be a charismatic, action-driven lead in Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle. His fiery energy and emotional depth make him perfect for portraying Ace’s fierce yet compassionate nature.

The chemistry between Maridueña and Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy, adds genuine authenticity to their on-screen brotherhood, a bond that lies at the heart of the show.

Netflix’s casting reassures their efforts to remain true to One Piece’s legacy while introducing the next generation of pirates. Needless to say, all the fans are eagerly waiting to see Fire Fist blaze his way onto the Grand Line.