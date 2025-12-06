Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 6, 2025)

The moment you open the Netflix app, you’re usually ready for a show or movie binge. But now, the real addiction is the new Netflix Puzzled daily game. Nothing ruins a puzzle streak like a missing piece or a Sudoku cell that simply won’t resolve. We’ve pieced together the answers to all the puzzles, so you can maintain your streak like a pro. Here is your daily guide to hints and the full solution keys for today’s Bonza, Jigsaw, Crossover, Starstruck, Waywords, Shapes, and Keysmash puzzles.

Today’s Netflix Bonza Puzzle Answer

Bonza is a crossword-jigsaw hybrid where you merge horizontal and vertical pieces of the crossword together. The theme is your biggest clue!

Strategy Tip: Start by looking for common word endings (-ING, -TION, -ER) or prefixes that you can immediately attach to a clear fragment. Once the theme clicks, look for the longest, most obvious words first.

Today’s Bonza Theme (December 6, 2025): Yoga Practice

Click to reveal Bonza Answer Image (December 6, 2025)

Today’s Netflix Jigsaw Puzzle Answer

Jigsaw is a simple puzzle where you drag and put the pieces together to complete a picture.

Strategy Tip: Always start with the corners and border pieces! Once the frame is complete, focus on areas of high contrast or distinct colors within the image to quickly match interior pieces.

Today’s Jigsaw Theme (December 6, 2025): The Snowy Way Home

Click to reveal the Today’s Jigsaw Answer (December 6, 2025)

Today’s Netflix Crossover Puzzle Answers

Crossover is a word puzzle where the letters are already in place, and your task is to swap them around until you get the right word in every row and column.

Strategy Tip: Begin with the longest words, as they have fewer placement options. Look for words that share common letters and positions to determine the intersections.

Click to reveal Today’s Crossover Answer (December 6, 2025)

Today’s Netflix Starstruck Puzzle Answers

Starstruck is a logic puzzle where you must place stars into a grid such that no two stars are adjacent (even diagonally) and each row, column, and defined zone contains a specific number of stars (usually two).

Strategy Tip: Start in zones that have very few empty cells, or in zones that are highly constrained by surrounding stars you’ve already placed. Placing a star in a corner will eliminate 3 other cells; placing one in the centre eliminates 8, so use those to your advantage early on.

Click to reveal Todays Starstruck Easy Answer (December 6, 2025)

Click to reveal Todays Starstruck Hard Answer (December 6, 2025)

Today’s Netflix Waywords Puzzle Answers

Waywords is a word search puzzle where you must find a list of words, but they are often hidden in winding, non-straight paths.

Strategy Tip: Focus on the letters that make up the shortest and longest words first. Since paths are winding, use your finger or cursor to trace potential connections from the starting letter. The words rarely cross paths, which can help narrow down possibilities once a word is found.

Today’s Waywords Theme (December 6, 2025): Immortal Beings

Click to reveal Today’s Waywords Answers (December 6, 2025)

Today’s Netflix Shapes Puzzle Answers

Shapes is a tangram-style geometric puzzle where you must fit all given colored shapes into a defined outline without overlapping.

Strategy Tip: Start with the largest or most oddly shaped pieces, as they have the fewest possible placements. Next, place the corner pieces and work your way inward. Empty spaces often look like they can fit two pieces, but may only be solved with one specific piece.

Today’s Shapes Theme (December 6, 2025): Espresso Yourself

Click to reveal Today’s Shapes Answer (December 6, 2025)

Today’s Netflix Keysmash Puzzle Answers

Keysmash requires you to add vowels to the given consonants to complete words.

Click to reveal Today’s Keysmash Answers (December 6, 2025)

That’s it for today’s comprehensive solution key for the Netflix Puzzled suite. Come back tomorrow for a fresh set of challenges and all the answers to keep your winning streak alive!