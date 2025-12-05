Netflix Puzzled: Stranger Things Event Puzzle Answers

The Upside Down has arrived in Netflix Puzzled! As part of the countdown to the final season, this special event challenges fans to relive moments from the famous show “Stranger Things” through daily puzzles. This guide has the answer key for all the puzzles, so that you can maintain your solving streak through Hawkins and beyond. We break down the sequential puzzles within each chapter, providing full answers to keep your journey moving.

Chapter 1: The Forest

Chapter 1, The Forest, takes you back to the early days in Hawkins, from the boys’ initial D&D sessions to the first encounters with the strange forces lurking just out of sight.

Below are the puzzles for this chapter, designed to be played in sequence:

Level 1: S1 E1

Theme/Clue: It Got Me

It Got Me Puzzle Type: Jigsaw

Click to reveal S1 E1 Answer Image/Solution

Level 2: S2 E3

Theme/Clue: Breakfast Recipe

Breakfast Recipe Puzzle Type: Bonza

Click to reveal S2 E3 Answer Image/Solution

Level 3: S3 E8

Theme/Clue: Do You Copy?

Do You Copy? Puzzle Type: Keysmash

Click to reveal S3 E8 Answer Image/Solution

Level 4: S4 E1

Theme/Clue: Vecna’s Curse

Vecna’s Curse Puzzle Type: Shapes

Click to reveal S4 E1 Answer Image/Solution

Level 5 (Final): S5 E1

Theme/Clue: Training

Training Puzzle Type: Shapes

Click to reveal S5 E1 Answer Image/Solution

Chapter 2: The Neighborhood (Complete)

The Neighborhood chapter focuses on the familiar streets of Hawkins, where ordinary life meets extraordinary horror. Solve these puzzles to help the kids navigate the chaos.

Level 1: S1 E2

Theme/Clue: Who Is She?

Who Is She? Puzzle Type: Keysmash

Click to reveal S1 E2 Answer Image/Solution

Level 2: S2 E5

Theme/Clue: Some Sort of Maze

Some Sort of Maze Puzzle Type: Jigsaw

Click to reveal S2 E5 Answer Image/Solution

Level 3: S1 E1

Theme/Clue: Tabletop Terms

Tabletop Terms Puzzle Type: Bonza

Click to reveal S1 E1 Answer Image/Solution

Level 4: S1 E3

Theme/Clue: Holly, Jolly

Holly, Jolly Puzzle Type: Jigsaw

Click to reveal S1 E3 Answer Image/Solution

Level 5: S4 E7

Theme/Clue: In Nancy’s Room

In Nancy’s Room Puzzle Type: Bonza

Click to reveal S4 E7 Answer Image/Solution

Level 6 (Final): S5 E2

Theme/Clue: The Vanishing

The Vanishing Puzzle Type: Keysmash

Click to reveal S5 E2 Answer Image/Solution

Coming Soon: Chapter 3 – The Lab

Chapter 3: The Lab is scheduled to unlock soon. Check back then for the full puzzle list and solutions!

That’s it, peeps! That’s all the secrets we’ve uncovered from the Upside Down for today. Return tomorrow for the next wave of puzzles!