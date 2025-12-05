Netflix–Warner Bros. Deal Explained: Everything You Need to Know

Summary:

The Netflix Warner Bros deal builds a streaming giant by merging two powerhouse libraries under one platform.

The Netflix Warner Bros deal sets up a new entertainment era with huge wins and major risks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix and Warner Bros. deal.

It’s now officially the biggest shake-up in entertainment history. On Friday, December 5, 2025, the streaming wars changed forever as Netflix announced a definitive agreement to acquire the legendary Warner Bros. studio in a deal valued at $72 billion.

This is not just corporate-speak. This merger will change how you watch Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and the DC Universe forever. If you’re wondering whether your HBO Max subscription is in jeopardy or whether movie theaters will survive, you’re not alone. We broke down every detail of this industry-shattering move below.

What is Netflix buying in this deal?

K-POP Demon Hunters | Credits: Netflix and Sony Animation

You might wonder whether this price tag really buys the streaming giant. In a cash-and-stock transaction, Netflix is acquiring the film and television studios of Warner Bros., along with the streaming services HBO and HBO Max. The deal places Warner’s entertainment assets at an enterprise value of roughly $82.7 billion, including debt.

Before the deal closes, Warner Bros. Discovery will split its assets. The “Global Networks” group (CNN, TNT Sports in the US, Discovery channels, etc.) will be spun out into a separate publicly traded unit, tentatively referred to as ‘Discovery Global.’ Netflix is strictly acquiring the scripted entertainment and streaming side of the business.

RELATED:

Will Harry Potter and DC movies be arriving on Netflix?

Krypto and Superman watching the Earth from the moon | Credits: DC Studios

If you are already paying for the HBO streaming platform, you might be curious to know where your HBO favorites will now go. With this acquisition, Netflix gains access to a century-long legacy of storytelling.

Harry Potter, the whole DC Universe, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Big Bang Theory are coming under the same roof as Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Peaky Blinders.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that by combining Warner’s library with Netflix’s own lineup of culture-defining hits, they can do a better job of entertaining the world. In other words, the Netflix library is about to get a strong dose of “Old Hollywood” prestige.

Is HBO Max shutting down, and will prices go up?

Rhaenyra Targaryen as seen in House of the Dragon Season 2 | Credits: HBO Entertainment

This is the question on every subscriber’s mind. Although Netflix’s official release did not say HBO Max will disappear, it would appear the writing is on the wall. Experts such as Michael D. Smith from Carnegie Mellon University believe a merger between platforms is inevitable. There is just no sense in keeping HBO Max as a competitor when Netflix owns it.

What does that mean for your wallet? In theory, consolidation means price increases. Your Netflix subscription is going to cost more.

But Netflix says bundling those services could actually make them cheaper than paying for each one separately. So you may pay more for Netflix in the future than you do now, but you can potentially cancel your separate HBO Max account and create a “bigger bundle” with a higher overall value.

Will Warner Bros. movies still be released to theaters?

Bruce Wayne as seen in The Batman | Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC

This is where things get dramatic. Warner Bros. is responsible for box office juggernauts like Barbie, while Netflix has traditionally been more streaming-first than cinema-focused. Netflix said in their statement that they “expect to maintain” theatrical releases. But onlookers have pointed out that “expect” is a bit of a loophole.

RELATED:

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said that release windows may evolve to be “quicker,” and that has theater owners terrified. Michael O’Leary, chief executive of the Cinema United association, dubbed the deal an “unprecedented threat” to the worldwide exhibition business.

An anonymous group of producers sent a letter to Congress, contending that Netflix has every incentive in the world to kill the theatrical model. That they consider every hour spent in a theater as an hour not spent on their app.

Is the deal really going to happen?

Netflix Logo | Credits: Netflix

Don’t cancel that HBO subscription just yet. This deal is not a done deal. The transaction is expected to close in 12 to 18 months, but there is a mountain of hurdles to get through.

First, it requires regulatory approval, and the Trump administration has been vocal about the large-scale media mergers. There’s also bad blood regarding the bidding process.

Led by David Ellison, Paramount was a leading contender to buy Warner Bros. and had already sent letters through its attorneys claiming the process wasn’t fair. Both Paramount and Comcast lost the bidding war despite their belief that they had strong offers. You can be sure there will be a long antitrust battle in both the U.S. and Europe before Netflix officially takes the keys.

Why does Netflix want to buy Warner Bros.?

Godzilla and Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

In the new media world, growth is everything. Even though Netflix already has a plethora of licensed content, owning content is far more lucrative than renting it. This means that with the purchase of Warner Bros., Netflix can capture a “forever library” of content that keeps users engaged without having to pay licensing fees to other studios.

It is a strategy similar to Amazon buying MGM and James Bond or Disney buying Fox. As the streaming market condenses, the platform with the most content wins. By acquiring the rights to everything from Looney Tunes to The White Lotus, Netflix is trying to make itself the only streaming service you really need.

RELATED:

Next Steps for You

If you subscribe to both services now, take note of your renewal dates for the end of 2026. Until the regulatory hurdles are finally cleared and the deal closes, which is expected to take another 12-18 months, both apps will function independently.

If you are on an annual plan, you may prefer switching to monthly billing closer to the closing date to maintain flexibility. The estimated closing date is meant to avoid locking money into a service that might be absorbed.