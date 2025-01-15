New ChatGPT Feature: How to Create, Schedule, and Execute Tasks

OpenAI has released a new feature called Tasks allowing users to create reminders and schedule tasks inside ChatGPT.

Only ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Teams users can set reminders and schedule tasks in ChatGPT.

Similar to other reminder apps, ChatGPT will send a notification on the due date and time.

Until now, ChatGPT has been primarily reactive. That means it will talk or message only when you give a prompt. With Tasks, it becomes proactive and starts a conversation to remind you of something or perform specific actions at the mentioned time. Let’s break down what is Tasks in ChatGPT and how to use it.

What is ChatGPT’s Tasks Feature?

Tasks is a beta feature available to ChatGPT’s paid subscribers, including Plus, Pro, and Team users. It’s currently accessible through the web, Android, iOS, and macOS apps, with support for the Windows app coming soon.

The feature allows you to set reminders and schedule tasks directly in the ChatGPT app. For example, you can say:

“Remind me to renew my passport in six months.”

“Every Friday, create a weekend plan based on my location and the weather.”

“Send a monthly report of how my stocks are performing.”

That’s it. Just ask ChatGPT in natural language to do something and it will create the task for you. ChatGPT will remind you or perform the task automatically in the background. For example, summarize today’s news at the scheduled time. Make sure to enable notification permissions for the ChatGPT app or website so it can notify you when needed.

Today we’re rolling out a beta version of tasks—a new way to ask ChatGPT to do things for you at a future time.



Whether it's one-time reminders or recurring actions, tell ChatGPT what you need and when, and it will automatically take care of it. pic.twitter.com/7lgvsPehHv — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 14, 2025

How to Use the Tasks Feature on ChatGPT

Getting started with Tasks is quick and easy but you need to give the correct prompt – just like everything else with AI chatbots. Here’s how to set it up:

Choose GPT-4o with scheduled tasks in ChatGPT’s model picker. Use natural language to tell ChatGPT what you need and when. For example, “Remind me to pay my utility bill every month on the 5th.” ChatGPT will create the task and remind you when the time comes. You can edit and delete a ChatGPT task. To do so, give a prompt in natural language such as “Change the time to 7:00 PM” or “Add a weather report to the news summary.” Alternatively, click the three-dot menu next to a task and select Edit to modify the task in a user-friendly interface or to view all your tasks.

OpenAI has also provided a settings page to manage all your tasks. Click your profile picture in the top-right corner and select the Tasks option. From there, you can view, edit, pause, or delete tasks.

ChatGPT will remind you or perform the task in the same chat where the task was created—it won’t start a new conversation.

Pro Tip: ChatGPT may even suggest tasks based on your conversations, like reminding you about a follow-up email. You can choose to accept or decline these suggestions.

What’s Next?

OpenAI has big plans for AI agents. While Tasks is currently limited to simple reminders and updates, OpenAI is working on a more advanced agent codenamed Operator. This feature is expected to handle complex actions like booking travel or shopping online and is scheduled for release later this year. When it’s available, a feature like Tasks will make such agents even more powerful. For now, Tasks is a great first step toward more proactive AI chatbots.









