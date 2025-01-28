8 New Features in iOS 18.3 Update: Improved Notifications, Visual Intelligence, and More

Apple has released iOS 18.3 for all iPhone users.

This update enhances visual intelligence by allowing you to add events to your calendar directly from posters or flyers.

Apple has also temporarily disabled notification summaries for news and entertainment apps.

iOS 18.3 is now available for all iPhone users, bringing updates for both Apple Intelligence and non-AI devices. While major AI advancements aren’t included in this release, Apple has made some notable improvements to its user interface, including enhancements to Apple Intelligence.

This update temporarily disables notification summaries for news and entertainment apps due to accuracy concerns. However, iOS 18.3 also includes bug fixes, improvements to the Calculator app, and enables Apple Intelligence by default for new and upgrading users.

1. Calculator: Repeat Calculations Are Back

iOS 18.3 brings back a much-loved feature, allowing users to perform repeated calculations directly within the Calculator app. This functionality, previously available in iOS 17, was removed in iOS 18 but has now been restored.

With the update, you can simply tap the equals button multiple times to continue the operation.

For example: If you calculate 25 × 25 and then tap the equals sign again, the result (625) will be multiplied by 25 again, producing 15,625. This process will continue each time you tap the equals sign.

2. Screenshot Cropping Alert

iOS 18.3 introduces a subtle enhancement to the screenshot editing experience. When cropping a full-page screenshot and saving it as a PDF, a new notification informs you that the cropped content is not removed from the underlying file. This helps prevent confusion by ensuring you’re aware that the cropped content might still be visible in some PDF viewer apps.

3. Camera Control Enhancements

iOS 18.3 introduces several upgrades to the Camera Control feature:

a) Lock Focus and Exposure

Apple has finally added a new Lock Focus and Exposure feature. By lightly pressing and holding the camera control button, you can lock focus and exposure while capturing photos or videos. This ensures consistent results, even when moving the device.

This update could make the camera button more practical, especially since the previous implementation wasn’t well received by many iPhone users.

b) Accessibility Quick Access

A new quick-access menu for accessibility settings has been added to the Camera Control section. This update eliminates the need to navigate through multiple menus to find camera-related accessibility options.

c) Double-Click Speed Adjustment

You can now adjust the double-click speed for accessibility features within the Camera Control settings. This lets you fine-tune how quickly a double-click is registered.

4. Apple Intelligence Enabled by Default

One of the significant changes in iOS 18.3 is that Apple Intelligence is now enabled by default. After updating, Apple Intelligence will be activated automatically on all eligible devices. This change aims to enhance the user experience by integrating Apple Intelligence features into daily iPhone use.

If you prefer to manage these features manually, you can easily opt out through the Settings app.

Note: Even when disabled, Apple Intelligence may still occupy some storage space on your device.

While there are no new updates to Siri in iOS 18.3, several major upgrades are expected with iOS 18.4. You’ll need to wait a little longer to experience the enhanced Siri Assistant on your iPhone.

5. Notification Summary Enhancements

Italic Text: Notification summaries are now displayed in italicized text, making them visually distinct from regular notifications on the Lock Screen. This change improves readability and helps differentiate the summaries.

Lock Screen Management: You can now manage notification summary settings directly from the Lock Screen. By swiping on a summary and accessing the Options menu, you can easily disable summaries for specific apps, eliminating the need to go into the Settings app.

Temporary Unavailability for News & Entertainment Apps: Due to accuracy concerns and feedback from users and publications like the BBC, Apple has temporarily disabled notification summaries for news and entertainment apps. AI-powered summaries can sometimes misinterpret headlines, leading to inaccurate or misleading information. This temporary measure allows Apple to improve it for more accurate summaries in the future. Users who have opted in to notification summaries will be notified when the feature is available again for these apps.

Enhanced Transparency: Apple has increased transparency about the accuracy of notification summaries. The Settings app now includes a disclaimer noting that summaries may contain errors. Additionally, when you enable notification summaries, a message will appear informing you that this is a beta feature and that summaries may occasionally misrepresent the original notification.

6. Visual Intelligence Enhancements

Apple has made notable improvements to Visual Intelligence, an area that has previously lagged behind competitors like Samsung and Google.

Calendar Event Integration: You can now easily add events to your Calendar by simply pointing your camera at a poster or flyer. The system intelligently recognizes key details such as date, time, and location, then automatically creates an event in your Calendar app.

Enhanced Plant and Animal Identification: Visual Intelligence now offers real-time identification of a broader range of plants and animals. By simply pointing your camera at a subject, you can instantly learn more about the species you encounter. This feature leverages advanced image recognition technology to deliver quick and accurate information.

7. Genmoji Quick Access

iOS 18.3 introduces a convenient shortcut for accessing Genmoji. A dedicated Genmoji icon has been added to the sidebar in the Messages app, allowing you to quickly access Genmoji while chatting. Check how it appears below.

8. Other Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements on iOS 18.3

Apple has addressed several reported bugs from previous iOS updates:

Keyboard Issue Resolved: An issue where the keyboard would sometimes disappear when initiating a typed Siri request has been fixed.

Audio Playback Continuity Fixed: The problem where audio playback continued even after closing the Apple Music app has been resolved.

Tiny Apple Logo Issue Addressed: A bug that caused the Apple logo to appear unusually small during updates on the iPhone 16 Pro Max has been fixed.

iOS 18.3 also brings noticeable performance improvements, resulting in smoother overall operation. Additionally, many users have reported a minor improvement in battery life compared to previous iOS 18 versions.

Overall, iOS 18.3 delivers a blend of significant enhancements and improvements.