8 New Features in Android 16 Developer Preview 1

Google has just dropped the first developer preview of Android 16, and it has nothing to do with the Dragon Ball Z character. The launch was much earlier than usual! Google surprised everyone by pushing the stable release forward by about three months, meaning we can expect Android 16 to be ready in Q2 2025 instead of Q3. Here are all the new features you should know about in Android 16 DP1.

1. Embedded Photo Picker

The biggest change for many users is the new photo picker update. The photo picker is the tool that appears whenever you want to upload a photo or video to an app. It lets you select specific media, ensuring that the app only has access to the media you choose, which is a big privacy advantage. Currently, the picker pops up as a separate screen, which can sometimes feel out of place.

Now, with Android 16, Google is introducing new APIs that allow developers to fully integrate the photo picker into their apps. This means that instead of a separate pop-up, the photo picker will appear as a natural part of the app interface, while still maintaining privacy.

2. Medical Records Support in Health Connect

Health Connect is also getting a major upgrade. With Android 16, it can now read and write medical records in the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format. What does that mean? Essentially, if your doctor or dentist uses an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, Health Connect can communicate with it. This will make managing health data much easier, all while keeping things secure. To keep your medical information safe, Google is limiting who can use this feature—developers need to apply to access it through an early access program.

Privacy remains a big focus in Android 16. Google is rolling out the latest version of the Privacy Sandbox, aimed at improving how ads work on your device while safeguarding your data. Though there aren’t many visible changes in this update, it’s part of Google’s ongoing mission to overhaul third-party cookie tracking and give you more control over what data gets shared.

4. Audio Sharing Returns

Remember Audio Sharing? It was initially seen in Android 15 previews but didn’t make it into the final release. Well, it’s back in Android 16! This feature allows your device to broadcast audio via Bluetooth LE, which others can connect to. Imagine sharing music at a party without needing to hand over your headphones. It’s also useful for devices like hearing aids—making audio sharing accessible for everyone.

5. Modes to Replace ‘Do Not Disturb’

Android 16 introduces ‘Modes,’ replacing the old Do Not Disturb feature. Modes let you create different settings for various situations. For example, you can set a ‘Bedtime’ mode to turn off notifications or create a ‘Gaming’ mode to block distractions during playtime. Google might be following iPhone’s Focus Mode feature and combining all it’s modes into one place, which is a welcome move.

6. Notification Cooldown

Do you ever get annoyed when your phone keeps buzzing? With Android 16, Google is adding ‘Notification Cooldown.’ This feature helps quiet down notifications when it detects too many coming through back to back. It will lower your Android device’s volume and minimize alerts for up to two minutes, so you’re not overwhelmed. All your notifications will still be in the shade but without the constant pinging.

7. Cute Wi-Fi QR Codes

Sharing Wi-Fi passwords is about to get a little more adorable. Android 16 updates the design of QR codes used to share Wi-Fi details, making them visually more appealing. It’s a small change, but it’s nice to see Google adding some fun touches here and there.

8. A New Way to Identify Android Versions

To help developers, Google has introduced a new way to differentiate between major and minor Android updates. In Android 16, there’s a new SDK_INT_FULL constant to make sure apps know what version they’re dealing with. It might not be the most exciting update for users, but it’s a helpful addition for developers ensuring their apps run smoothly across all devices.

Bonus: Android 16 is Codename ‘Baklava’

Yes, you read that right! Android 16 has a sweet new codename: ‘Baklava.’ Google likes to use dessert-themed names internally for its Android releases, and this time they’re going with this delicious Mediterranean pastry. It’s not a huge change, but it’s always fun to see what name Google picks.

How to Get Android 16 Developer Preview 1

If you want to try out Android 16 DP1, you’ll need a compatible Pixel device. Unlike the beta releases, this preview is aimed at developers, so you’ll need to install it manually using Google’s Android Flash Tool. Be warned, it’s not as stable as a regular update, and there’s a good chance some apps won’t work properly just yet.

If you’re on Android 15 and want to upgrade without wiping your device, it’s better to wait until later previews. For now, Android 16 DP1 is an exciting glimpse into what’s coming next year, but not quite ready for everyday use.

Final Thoughts

Android 16 Developer Preview 1 introduces several intriguing changes, particularly in privacy and user convenience. At this stage, it seems the focus is more on creating a seamless user experience rather than implementing a major design overhaul. However, it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions. With Android 16 releases arriving earlier than expected, the wait for further updates won’t be long.

