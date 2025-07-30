Home » News » New Leak: Google Pixel 10 Has Qi2 Magnets Like iPhones

by Anchit Srivastava
  • A new render of the Google Pixel 10 reveals support for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.
  • The feature resembles Apple’s MagSafe system and may be branded as PixelSnap.
  • With Qi2, the Pixel 10 could offer up to 15W wireless charging and improved accessory compatibility.

Remember when Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12? It changed the game not just with wireless charging support, but also with how effortlessly you could snap on accessories like wallets, power banks, and more. Now, Google seems to be following the same path with its upcoming Pixel 10 series.

As seen in the latest renders shared by Evan Blass, the Pixel 10 has a charging disc magnetically attached to its back, clearly hinting at wireless charging in action. This lines up with earlier leaks suggesting that the Pixel 10 will support Qi2 with built-in magnets, just like Apple’s MagSafe. We have discussed before about a new Pixel Charger coming with the Pixel 10.

The name itself, “Pixelsnap,” gives away a lot. The word “snap” clearly hints at magnetic attachment, much like Apple’s MagSafe. So it’s pretty much confirmed: this charger isn’t just another wireless puck. It means a whole range of magnet-based accessories coming for the Pixel ecosystem.

What is Qi2 and Why It Matters

Qi2 (pronounced “chee-two”) is the next-gen standard for wireless charging, and it’s not just about faster speeds. The real upgrade here is magnetic alignment, just like Apple’s MagSafe. Instead of placing your phone on a pad and hoping it lines up correctly, Qi2 chargers snap into place for more efficient charging every time.

This matters because bad alignment means slow or inconsistent charging. We’ve all had those times where we woke up to a half-charged phone because it slid off the pad slightly. Well, Qi2 fixes that.

Google is finally embracing the accessory ecosystem, where magnetic chargers, stands, wallets, and even car mounts could all just snap into place. This will bring more accessories from Google, maybe better ones than Apple.

Most brands keep cool features like this for their top-tier models. But if the base Pixel 10 is getting Qi2 magnets, then it’s safe to say the entire lineup is set to disrupt the market.

