New Minecraft Movie Trailer Shows What Happens When a Creeper Meets Jason Momoa

The latest trailer for the upcoming Minecraft movie gives us a better look at what we can expect when it hits theaters on April 4, 2025. Warner Bros. is planning to show this new trailer during NBA All-Star Weekend, but fans are already talking about some interesting parts of it, especially how the characters look.

What’s New in the Trailer

The trailer begins by introducing us to the main setting – the Overworld, a cubic wonderland that looks just like the Minecraft game universe. Following the opening scene, the trailer also shows us how the movie’s villagers look, and people have a lot to say about them. These characters still have the long noses and blocky shape from the game and, of course, their characteristic unibrows, but they look more human-like in the movie.

The most talked-about moment happens when a Creeper (those green explosive monsters from the game) sneaks up behind Jason Momoa’s character, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison. True to the game’s mechanics, the Creeper detonates, creating an explosion that sends Momoa’s character flying through the air. This scene perfectly captures one of the game’s most infamous moments that players often experience.

Toward the end of the trailer, Momoa gets his hands on an Ender Pearl. Even though Steve warns him not to throw it, Momoa can’t help himself and tosses it anyway. Just like in the game, he instantly teleports across the area, looking completely shocked that it actually worked. It’s exactly what any of us would probably do if we found an Ender Pearl – ignore the warning and throw it just to see what happens.

The trailer shows off more than just characters. We see skeletons armed with bows shooting flaming arrows, zombies lurking in the shadows, and what appears to be the legendary Farlands – those glitchy, massive walls that players used to find at the edge of Minecraft worlds.

More Details About the Story

The movie follows four regular people who end up in the Minecraft world through a mysterious portal. They meet Steve, played by Jack Black, who helps them learn how to survive in this blocky universe. We get to see some classic Minecraft dangers in action, including skeletons shooting flaming arrows and zombies walking around.

The movie seems to be focusing on how creativity helps people survive in the Minecraft world, which makes sense since that’s a big part of the game too. With both Jack Black and Jason Momoa involved, plus all these familiar Minecraft elements, the movie looks like it’s trying to appeal to both fans of the game and people who’ve never played it before.

Remember to watch the full trailer during NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14 to 16 if you want to see all these scenes for yourself. The movie will be in theaters starting April 4, 2025.