New OnePlus Pad (2024): All the Upgrades, Compared to the Original

OnePlus has launched a new refreshed version of the original OnePlus Pad in China.

OnePlus Pad (2024) is a rebranded Oppo Pad 3 with the same core specifications.

It comes with Dimensity 8350 chipset and a 9,520mAh battery as its main highlight.

OnePlus has now launched a new OnePlus Pad in China. This is not the original OnePlus Pad launched last year, but instead a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3. Considering OnePlus and Oppo have often shared devices and R&D, that’s no surprise.

However, what’s confusing is the choice of name, considering it clashes with a device that is barely a year and a half old. Regardless, the brand may launch it with a different moniker globally, but that’s a thought for another time. Speaking of the new OnePlus Pad (2024), it comes with a Dimensity 8350 and a massive 9,520mAh battery as its main highlight.

OnePlus Pad (2024) Specifications and Features

The new OnePlus Pad features a sleek and slim design, measuring just 6.29 mm in thickness and weighing 533 grams. It maintains the same premium feel with its aluminum back and frame, following the same design language as its predecessor.

This Android tablet comes with an 11.61-inch LCD display, offering a refresh rate of 144 Hz, DCI-P3 color coverage, and a peak brightness of 700 nits.

The OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, based on the 4nm process. This new chipset includes the StarSpeed Engine, which boosts energy efficiency by 10% and improves scene transition speeds by 24%. The tablet is equipped with a large 9,520 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, claimed to last up to 16 hours of video playback on a single charge.

In terms of software, the OnePlus Pad runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, with the global version expected to ship with OxygenOS 15. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The tablet also supports stylus input, making it ideal for note-taking and other tasks. It features an 8 MP rear camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Pad comes with three storage configurations: 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. And for audio, it is equipped with quad speakers, providing an immersive sound experience. However, it lacks a headphone jack and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

How Different It Is From the Original Model?

OnePlus has retained the same 11.61-inch LCD display from the original OnePlus Pad, although the peak brightness is bumped from 500 nits to 700 nits, meaning the display would be more legible under bright environments such as a sunny day.

OnePlus has also worked on the design, making the new tablet slimmer and lighter while fitting in a slightly larger battery. MediaTek has upgraded the processor from Dimensity 9000 to Dimensity 8350. While the naming scheme may mislead you into believing it’s less powerful, it actually has a higher clock speed and is approximately 9.84% faster than the Dimensity 9000.

The front camera is still 8 MP, but the primary camera is downgraded from 13MP to 8MP. But that’s fine, considering the tablet is cheaper and performance-centered. It’s also worth noting that the Bluetooth version is upgraded from 5.3 to the latest Bluetooth version, 5.4.

Here’s a table with the key differences between the original OnePlus Pad and the refreshed OnePlus Pad (2024):

Feature Original OnePlus Pad New OnePlus Pad 2024 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Display 11.61-inch LCD, 144 Hz, 500 nits 11.61-inch LCD, 144 Hz, 700 nits Rear Camera 13 MP 8 MP Front Camera 8 MP 8 MP Battery 9,510 mAh, 67W fast charging 9,520 mAh, 67W fast charging Thickness 6.5 mm 6.29 mm Weight 552 g 533 g Software OxygenOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 Stylus Support Yes Yes Price (China) Approx. CNY 2,299 (~$314) CNY 1,999 (~$273)

OnePlus Pad (2024) Price

The OnePlus Pad is currently available only in China with a starting price of CNY 1,999, which roughly converts to $273. This makes it more affordable than its predecessor, which launched at approximately CNY 2,299 ($356). Though global availability is unconfirmed, the OnePlus Pad may debut internationally at a future OnePlus event.

Overall, OnePlus has improved upon the original Pad with a better processor, a slimmer and lighter design, and a more affordable price. What remains to be seen is if OnePlus will launch this globally (which it should) and what name it would use.