New Performance Beast? Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Could Exceed 5GHz Clock Speed

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 clock speed could exceed 5GHz.

It will be the first mobile chip to cross the 5GHz clock speed barrier.

With 2nd-gen Oryon cores and a new GPU, it will be the fastest mobile processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is one of the fastest chips in the world, and it’s soon set to get a new successor. The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will debut later this year with major improvements in CPU and GPU. A new leak has revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will be the first mobile processor to break the 5GHz clock speed barrier. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Could Cross 5GHz Clock Speed

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will have a CPU clock speed exceeding 5GHz. This will make the fastest processor ever made for a mobile device.

This has also been corroborated by another tipster, Olrak on X, that the 8 Eite could reach 5.3GHz and will have the model number 8850. There is a chance that the regular 8 Elite 2 could reach 4.8GHz, while the 8 Elite 2 for Elite or Leading Edition could hit 5.3GHz.

But don’t get too excited, as the processor is still in the testing phase. These clock speeds are only tested to validate the design, and the final clock speed could depend on the power efficiency and overall performance.

Nonetheless, the 8 Elite 2 will have a higher clock speed than the previous gen 8 Elite, which currently holds the record for the highest clock speed on mobile. The 8 Elite can reach 4.32GHz in the regular variant and 4.47GHz in the overclocked version.

Apart from the higher clock speeds, the 8 Elite 2 will have second-generation Oryon cores. This will result in 25% faster CPU performance.

In Geekbench 6, you can expect a single-core score of more than 4,000 and a multi-core score higher than 11,000. Similarly, the Adreno 840 GPU will use a 16 MB cache, resulting in 30% better performance.

With an AnTuTu score of around 3 million, it will be the fastest mobile processor to date. Moreover, it will support both LPDDR5X and LPDDR6 RAM.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will debut at the Snapdragon Summit from September 23 to September 25. It will go head-on against the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Plus and A19 Pro. All three chips will launch in the same month.