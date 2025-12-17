If you are stuck on the crossword clue: New York Mascot With A Baseball Head, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

New York Mascot With A Baseball Head – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: New York Mascot With A Baseball Head.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ALE, OWL, BIC, FLY, CAP 4 Letters BIKE, TREX, TACK, CURB, BEAR, OGRE, GOBY, WOOD, METS, TONY, BEAN, NESS, ENOS 5 Letters MRMET, MRRED, ALIEN, ELSIE, MRZIP, TBOLT, BUNTS, UTLEY 6 Letters MRSMET, BOVINE, DRIVER, EGOIST, REPOUR, MALLET, TAGOUT 7 Letters MRCLEAN, SIRPURR 8 Letters PHANATIC, ARROGANT, BRAGGART, POPINJAY, MRPEANUT 9 Letters TOUCANSAM, HITANDRUN, PRESIDENT 10 Letters HELLOKITTY, KINGFISHER, GEICOGECKO, MRMONOPOLY, TOADSWORTH 11 Letters ELSIETHECOW 12 Letters SLEDGEHAMMER, NARCISSISTIC 13 Letters MICHIGANJFROG, GETTHELOWDOWN 14 Letters GENERALSANDERS 15 Letters JOLLYGREENGIANT

