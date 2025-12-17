Home » Puzzles » New York Mascot With A Baseball Head – Crossword Clue Answers

New York Mascot With A Baseball Head – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: New York Mascot With A Baseball Head, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: New York Mascot With A Baseball Head.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersALE, OWL, BIC, FLY, CAP
4 LettersBIKE, TREX, TACK, CURB, BEAR, OGRE, GOBY, WOOD, METS, TONY, BEAN, NESS, ENOS
5 LettersMRMET, MRRED, ALIEN, ELSIE, MRZIP, TBOLT, BUNTS, UTLEY
6 LettersMRSMET, BOVINE, DRIVER, EGOIST, REPOUR, MALLET, TAGOUT
7 LettersMRCLEAN, SIRPURR
8 LettersPHANATIC, ARROGANT, BRAGGART, POPINJAY, MRPEANUT
9 LettersTOUCANSAM, HITANDRUN, PRESIDENT
10 LettersHELLOKITTY, KINGFISHER, GEICOGECKO, MRMONOPOLY, TOADSWORTH
11 LettersELSIETHECOW
12 LettersSLEDGEHAMMER, NARCISSISTIC
13 LettersMICHIGANJFROG, GETTHELOWDOWN
14 LettersGENERALSANDERS
15 LettersJOLLYGREENGIANT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

