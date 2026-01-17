If you are stuck on the crossword clue: New Zealand City, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

New Zealand City – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: New Zealand City.

7 letters – DUNEDIN

DUNEDIN 8 letters – AUCKLAND

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: New Zealand City. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters KEA, OIL 4 Letters KIWI, WEKA, HULA, RURU 5 Letters MONZA, MAORI 6 Letters NAPIER, CHRIST, NELSON, MAORIS 7 Letters DUNEDIN, ROTORUA, ARTDECO, GANZHOU, PORIRUA 8 Letters AUCKLAND, HAMILTON, TAURANGA, CALENDAR, WARRIORS, CAMPBELL, CLARENCE, KINLEITH, CANOEIST, ANNELISE, ADESANYA, MEREMERE, SHEPPARD, ASPIRING, AILERONS, SANDIEGO, GLACIERS, TEKARERE, NEWORDER, TEKANAWA 9 Letters WHANGAREI, UPPERHUTT, LOWERHUTT 10 Letters WELLINGTON 11 Letters NEWPLYMOUTH 12 Letters CHRISTCHURCH 13 Letters MOUNTASPIRING 15 Letters CAMERONHOWIESON

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.