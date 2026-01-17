If you are stuck on the crossword clue: New Zealand City, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
New Zealand City – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: New Zealand City.
- 7 letters – DUNEDIN
- 8 letters – AUCKLAND
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: New Zealand City. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|KEA, OIL
|4 Letters
|KIWI, WEKA, HULA, RURU
|5 Letters
|MONZA, MAORI
|6 Letters
|NAPIER, CHRIST, NELSON, MAORIS
|7 Letters
|DUNEDIN, ROTORUA, ARTDECO, GANZHOU, PORIRUA
|8 Letters
|AUCKLAND, HAMILTON, TAURANGA, CALENDAR, WARRIORS, CAMPBELL, CLARENCE, KINLEITH, CANOEIST, ANNELISE, ADESANYA, MEREMERE, SHEPPARD, ASPIRING, AILERONS, SANDIEGO, GLACIERS, TEKARERE, NEWORDER, TEKANAWA
|9 Letters
|WHANGAREI, UPPERHUTT, LOWERHUTT
|10 Letters
|WELLINGTON
|11 Letters
|NEWPLYMOUTH
|12 Letters
|CHRISTCHURCH
|13 Letters
|MOUNTASPIRING
|15 Letters
|CAMERONHOWIESON
More Clues:
- Pouting Expression – Crossword Clue Answers
- Learn to Adjust – Crossword Clue Answers
- Really Excited – Crossword Clue Answers
- Side of a Coin – Crossword Clue Answers
Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.