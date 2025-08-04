When Is the Next Fortnite Update?

Fortnite has been delivering some incredible content lately, especially with all the superhero action in Chapter 6 Season 3. We’ve seen Superman crash-land on the island, the Fantastic Four making their debut, and lots of superhero-themed skins filling the Battle Pass. After this season ends, you might want to know when the next Fortnite update is. I will break down everything about it, including the exact dates and what exciting content you can expect.

When Does Fortnite Current Season End?

Chapter 6 Season 3 Super will officially end on August 7th, 2025. That’s just a few days away. This season has been shorter than usual, running for about two months only instead of the typical three-month timeline. However, you still have time to finish up your Battle Pass challenges and unlock any remaining superhero skins you’ve been eyeing.

The Superhero Showdown live event, featuring the junior superheroes and Superman, was wrapped up a few days ago. If you miss the chance to watch it, we have the full recap for it. Also, if you want to catch up on all the previous seasons and their end dates, you can always check out our complete guide to all Fortnite seasons and their timelines.

The next Fortnite update arrives on August 7th, 2025. It’s going to launch the brand new Chapter 6 Season 4, which means you’ll get a completely fresh experience. Here’s the complete update schedule for the upcoming season based on leaked information:

Update Version Release Date What to Expect 37.00 August 7th, 2025 Chapter 6 Season 4 Launch 37.10 August 26th, 2025 Mid-season content update 37.20 September 9th, 2025 Late season additions

Keep in mind that Epic Games sometimes adjusts these dates, so there might be small changes. But this gives you a solid roadmap of when to expect new content drops.

Based on leaks and datamined information, Chapter 6 Season 4 is shaping up to be pretty wild. Here’s what we know so far:

Bug Invasion Theme

The next season will feature a bug invasion theme. Imagine giant insects, creepy crawlers, and nature taking over the island. The leaked Season 4 Starter Pack skin shows a character in a bee-themed outfit, which pretty much confirms this direction.

New Gameplay Features

You can expect some interesting mechanics to return and debut:

Mud Mechanic Returns : Remember the stealth gameplay from previous seasons? The mud system is coming back, letting you hide from enemies and pull off sneaky plays.

: Remember the stealth gameplay from previous seasons? The mud system is coming back, letting you hide from enemies and pull off sneaky plays. Companions System: You’ll finally get in-game pets that follow you around the map.

Fresh Content

Like every new season, you’ll get a completely new Battle Pass with unique skins, fresh weapons, new NPCs and POIs, and probably some surprise collaborations that Epic hasn’t announced yet. So far, the confirmed collaborations are with Halo and Power Rangers. Leaks suggest that more are coming soon, like a crossover with One Punch Man and Peacemaker.

Tips for Fortnite Season Transition

Here’s how to make the most of the upcoming update:

Finish Your Current Battle Pass : You’ve got until August 7 to complete all your superhero-themed challenges. Don’t leave those V-Bucks and exclusive skins on the table.

: You’ve got until August 7 to complete all your superhero-themed challenges. Don’t leave those V-Bucks and exclusive skins on the table. Save Your V-Bucks : If you’re planning to buy the new Battle Pass, make sure you have 1,000 V-Bucks ready to go.

: If you’re planning to buy the new Battle Pass, make sure you have 1,000 V-Bucks ready to go. Prepare for Downtime : Major season launches usually come with 2-3 hours of server downtime while Epic rolls out all the new content. Plan your gaming sessions accordingly.

: Major season launches usually come with 2-3 hours of server downtime while Epic rolls out all the new content. Plan your gaming sessions accordingly. Stay Updated: Epic typically releases official teasers in the final two weeks before a new season. Keep an eye on their social media for sneak peeks.

Are you ready to swap your superhero cape and pickaxe for bug spray?