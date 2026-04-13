A PlayStation State of Play on April 16 is rumored to be where the reveal happens.

Insider Tom Henderson says the next God of War game could be revealed in April 2026.

If you're a God of War fan, you might want to keep your eyes on PlayStation this month. According to a well-known gaming insider, the next mainline God of War game is reportedly set to be revealed in April 2026.

What the Insider Said

On a recent episode of the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, Tom Henderson shared that he heard the next God of War game will be announced “very soon" and sometime in April. He also said this is not the same as the God of War Trilogy Remake shown during the February 2026 State of Play.

Henderson believes the reveal could happen at an upcoming PlayStation State of Play. Fellow insider NateTheHate suggests it might take place as early as April 16th, though the date remains unconfirmed by Sony.

NateTheHate also previously shared that the next game could focus on Faye, Kratos’ wife, as the main character. It would still be set in the God of War world, but with faster combat, closer to Devil May Cry, instead of the slower style from the Norse games.

Here's what I have heard:



Yes, the game is set within the God of War universe & the lead character will be Faye. Gameplay is said to differ from the Norse God of War games with more of a focus on action.



Current plan: Reveal this year/release first half 2027 - barring any delay https://t.co/LGm9hsppNN — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) March 1, 2026

The current plan, based on leaks, points to a reveal in 2026 and a release in the first half of 2027, though delays are always possible.

What's Happening With God of War Right Now

There's actually a lot going on with the franchise at the moment. Here's a quick breakdown of all the active projects:

Project Status God of War: Sons of Sparta Released (February 2026) God of War Trilogy Remake In early development Next Mainline God of War Rumored reveal in April 2026 God of War TV Series (Amazon) In full production since February 2026

Honestly, God of War is one of those franchises that just hits differently. I've played through the games multiple times, and the combination of storytelling and combat never gets old. From Kratos carrying the weight of his past to the emotional bond with Atreus, it's one of the most complete action-adventure experiences out there.