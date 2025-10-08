When is the Next Steam Sale? Every Steam Sale Date

Steam sales are one of the best times to grab your favorite games at huge discounts. Whether you’re looking for the latest AAA releases or hidden indie gems, Steam’s seasonal and themed sales offer something for everyone. But with so many sales happening throughout the year, it’s easy to lose track of when the next one is coming.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This guide will tell you exactly when the next Steam sale is happening and provide a complete list of all upcoming Steam sales for the rest of 2025 and early 2026. Mark your calendars and get your wishlists ready because there are some great deals coming your way.

The next Steam sale is the Steam Next Fest: October 2025 Edition, which starts on October 13, 2025, and runs until October 20, 2025. While this isn’t a traditional sale event, Steam Next Fest is a multi-day celebration where you can try out free demos of upcoming games and discover new titles launching soon on Steam.

Steam Next Fest is a great opportunity to explore games before they release and add them to your wishlist. While discounts aren’t required for Next Fest, many participating games do offer special pricing. After Next Fest wraps up, the next major sale will be Steam Scream Fest 2025, running from October 27 to November 3, 2025, perfect for horror fans looking to stock up on spooky games.

All Steam sales typically start at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (11:30 PM India Standard Time). Make sure to check your local time zone so you don’t miss out on the deals.

Next Steam Sale Countdown

Upcoming Steam Sales in 2025 and 2026

Steam has a packed schedule of sales throughout the year. The calendar mixes focused genre events with larger seasonal sales, giving you plenty of opportunities to save money on games. Here’s the complete list of upcoming Steam sales:

Steam Next Fest: October 2025 – October 13 to October 20, 2025

– October 13 to October 20, 2025 Steam Scream Fest 2025 – October 27 to November 3, 2025

– October 27 to November 3, 2025 Animal Fest – November 10 to November 17, 2025

– November 10 to November 17, 2025 Sports Fest – December 8 to December 15, 2025

– December 8 to December 15, 2025 Winter Sale 2025 – December 18, 2025 to January 5, 2026

The seasonal sales, like Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring, typically offer the widest selection of discounts across all genres. These major sales usually last around one to two weeks and feature the deepest price cuts.

Mark Your Calendar

Now you know exactly when the next Steam sale is happening and have a complete schedule for the rest of 2025 and early 2026. Whether you’re waiting for the next big seasonal sale or planning to explore themed fests in your favorite genres, there’s always a deal around the corner.