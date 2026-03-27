Nintendo Charging Less for Digital Games Starting With Yoshi: Will PlayStation and Xbox Follow?

Nintendo made a significant announcement this week by becoming the first major console manufacturer to officially adopt lower prices for digital games compared to physical copies as standard policy. Starting in May 2026 with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, all new Nintendo-published Switch 2 games will have cheaper digital versions. According to Nintendo’s official support page, this change “reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format.” This marks a major shift in how console games are priced, and raises the question: will PlayStation and Xbox follow Nintendo’s lead?

Why Digital Games Should Have Always Been Cheaper

Digital games cost significantly less to distribute than physical copies. There’s no cartridge or disc to manufacture. No box or manual to print. No shipping trucks moving inventory across the country. No retail stores are taking their cut of sales. All of those costs disappear with digital distribution. The only expenses are server hosting and bandwidth, which are minimal compared to physical production. Despite this obvious cost difference, digital and physical games have been priced identically. Publishers pocketed the savings instead of passing them to players. Nintendo is finally changing that practice.

The gaming community has asked for lower digital prices since digital distribution became mainstream in the late 2000s. So why did it take until 2026 for a major publisher to make this change?

Brick-and-mortar retailers likely played a role. Physical game sales have been the primary distribution method for decades, and retailers needed competitive pricing to justify shelf space for games. If digital versions were significantly cheaper, it could have hurt their ability to sell physical copies. But physical game sales have been declining for years. Most major retailers have shrunk their gaming sections to half an aisle or less. Physical stores simply don’t have the leverage they once did.

Publishers also had no incentive to lower digital prices. Why charge $60 when people will pay $70? From a business perspective, keeping prices the same while cutting costs maximizes profit.

Nintendo’s decision likely comes from recognizing that digital games offer long-term benefits beyond immediate sales. Digital purchases can’t be resold, traded, or borrowed. There’s no secondary market cutting into future sales. That structural advantage is worth sharing some savings with customers.

Current Console and Game Pricing Comparison

Right now, both PlayStation and Xbox charge identical prices for physical and digital versions of games. However, they do offer cheaper digital-only console options. Here’s how pricing currently works:

Nintendo Switch 2:

Console: $449 (supports both physical and digital)

New first-party games: $70 physical, $60 digital (starting May 2026)

First console with an official price difference for games

$10 savings on every digital purchase

PlayStation 5:

PS5 (with disc drive): $549

PS5 Digital Edition: $499 ($50 cheaper)

New first-party games: $70 (both physical and digital)

The console is cheaper without a disc drive, but games cost the same

Xbox Series X/S:

Xbox Series X (with disc drive): $649

Xbox Series X (digital only): $599 ($200 cheaper)

New first-party games: $70 (both physical and digital)

Massive console savings for digital-only, but games cost the same

The irony is obvious. Sony and Microsoft already sell cheaper digital-only consoles but don’t pass any game savings to players who buy them. You save $50 on hardware, but still pay full price for every game.

Will PlayStation and Xbox Follow?

Probably, but not immediately.

Sony and Microsoft are watching how this plays out for Nintendo. If players embrace the lower digital prices and physical sales don’t collapse, expect PlayStation and Xbox to adopt similar pricing within the next year. Both companies already have digital-only consoles in their lineups. Offering cheaper digital games would make those consoles even more attractive. Imagine buying an Xbox Series S and getting games for $60 instead of $70; that’s a compelling budget gaming setup. The PS5 Digital Edition would also become a much better value proposition.

However, there’s a risk. Once digital becomes noticeably cheaper than physical, physical game sales could crash completely. That would eliminate the secondary market overnight and give publishers total pricing control. Without physical copies providing price competition, digital prices could creep back up over time.

What This Means for Gamers

In the short term, this is great news. Saving $10 per game adds up quickly. Buy six Nintendo games digitally instead of physically and you’ve saved $60 which is enough for another game. For PlayStation and Xbox players with digital-only consoles, Nintendo’s move puts pressure on Sony and Microsoft to match.

The downside is losing resale value. Physical games can be sold, traded, or borrowed. Digital games are locked to your account forever. That $10 savings comes at the cost of ownership flexibility. For collectors who want physical game libraries, paying extra for boxes and cartridges might still be worth it. But for players who just want to play games and don’t care about reselling them, digital is now the better deal.

For now, Nintendo Switch 2 owners get the best of both worlds. Physical games for collectors, and cheaper digital games for everyone else.