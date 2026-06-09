Nintendo Direct June 2026 just wrapped up, and it was a lot to take in. Nearly 50 minutes of back-to-back announcements, surprise reveals, and one massive closer that had the internet completely losing it. Whether you watched live or you're just catching up now, this is your one-stop breakdown of all trailers and game announcements in Nintendo Direct June 2026.

Every Game Announced at Nintendo Direct June 2026

Here's a full look at every game revealed or dated during the show, sorted by release date:

Game Platform(s) Release Date Rise of the Tomb Raider Switch 2 June 9, 2026 (Today) Snow Runner Switch 2 June 9, 2026 (Today) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 June 9, 2026 (Today) Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Switch 2 June 9, 2026 (Today) Star Fox (Free Demo) Switch 2 June 9, 2026 (Today) Donkey Kong Bananza DLC – Wave 1 Switch 2 June 9, 2026 (Today) Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition Switch 2 June 23, 2026 Deltarune Chapter 5 (Free Update) TBA June 24, 2026 Star Fox (Full Game) Switch 2 June 25, 2026 Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo Switch July 2, 2026 Fitness Boxing 3 Switch 2 July 16, 2026 Splatoon Raiders Switch 2 July 23, 2026 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 July 30, 2026 Big Walk Switch 2 August 4, 2026 Lies of P: Complete Edition Switch 2 August 6, 2026 Final Fantasy XIV Switch 2 August 2026 Pokémon Pokopia Free Update (Dive) Switch 2 August 2026 Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass – Part 1: Bubbly Basin Switch 2 August 2026 Orbitals Switch 2 September 3, 2026 Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Switch 2 September 17, 2026 Onimusha: Way of the Sword Switch 2 September 25, 2026 Rayman Legends Retold Switch 2 October 1, 2026 Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] Switch 2 October 8, 2026 Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Switch 2 October 9, 2026 Final Fantasy Resonance Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC October 22, 2026 Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Switch 2 October 22, 2026 One Piece: Grand Gourmet Switch, Switch 2, Steam, iOS, Android October 23, 2026 Hello Kitty Party Land Switch 2 October 29, 2026 Metaphor ReFantazio Switch 2 November 12, 2026 Dragon Quest Monsters: The Witchered World Switch, Switch 2 December 3, 2026 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 December 3, 2026 Lords of the Fallen 2 Switch 2 Fall 2026 The Duskbloods Switch 2 2026 Stellar Blade Switch 2 2026 Minecraft (Switch 2 Edition) Switch 2 2026 JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATON Switch 2 2026 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Switch 2 2026 Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet Switch 2 Spring 2027 Everbloom Switch 2 Spring 2027 Pikuniku 2 Switch 2 2027 Xenoblade Genesis Switch 2 2027 Kingdom Hearts 4 Switch 2 + multiplatform 2027 Metal Gear Solid Collection (New Entry) Switch 2 TBA DayZ Switch 2 TBA

Biggest Trailers and Announcements in Nintendo Direct June 2026

Now let's dig into the highlights. These are the biggest games that were announced at the show:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

Genre: Action-Adventure / Remake

Action-Adventure / Remake Release Date: 2026 (exact date TBA)

2026 (exact date TBA) Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

The show ended by confirming that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting a full remake for the Nintendo Switch 2. We only saw a short teaser of Link sleeping, but that was enough to get fans talking everywhere.

Many players still consider Ocarina of Time one of the best games ever made. It first launched on the N64 in 1998 and has been re-released several times since then. However, this is the first time Nintendo is giving it a complete remake from the ground up, something fans have been asking for for years.

There is no exact release date yet, only a 2026 release window, and Nintendo has not shown any gameplay so far. More details are expected in the coming months.

Kingdom Hearts 4

Genre: Action RPG

Action RPG Release Date: 2027 (TBA)

2027 (TBA) Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2 (day one, same as other platforms)

Kingdom Hearts fans have been waiting years for this. Nintendo finally confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 is officially in development, and it will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the other platforms (which is a big deal on its own).

There is no exact release date yet, only a 2027 release window, and Square Enix has not shared many details so far. Even so, the announcement alone is big news, especially since Switch 2 players will be able to play it at the same time as everyone else.

In the meantime, the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I–III] will arrive on Switch 2 on October 8th, and a Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind demo is available now for players who want to jump back into the series.

Final Fantasy Resonance

Genre: Turn-Based RPG (HD-2D)

Turn-Based RPG (HD-2D) Release Date: October 22, 2026

October 22, 2026 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Square Enix had a strong showing at the Nintendo Direct June 2026 show. They also reveal Final Fantasy Resonance, which is a brand-new HD-2D game set in the Final Fantasy universe. The game uses the same visual style seen in Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy, combining detailed pixel art with modern lighting effects.

The trailer showed turn-based combat, a large fantasy world to explore, and even what appeared to be familiar Final Fantasy characters, including Cloud Strife. This is fully multi-platform, so everyone gets it on October 22nd.

Xenoblade Genesis

Genre: Action RPG

Action RPG Release Date: 2027

2027 Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo casually dropped a brand new Xenoblade game in the middle of the show like it was nothing. Xenoblade Genesis looks visually stunning, with what appears to be a new female protagonist.

It's a 2027 release, so you've got time to catch up. The Switch 2 Editions of the existing Xenoblade trilogy are rolling out soon. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is available right now, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 arrives July 30th, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows on December 3rd.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

Genre: Action RPG (Expansion)

Action RPG (Expansion) Release Date: October 9, 2026

October 9, 2026 Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

This was a surprise. Dragon's Dogma 2 is getting an expansion called Dark Arisen, the same name as the beloved expansion for the original game. Capcom didn't give away too many details, but for anyone who's played DD2 and wanted more, this is great news. It launches on October 9th on Switch 2.

The Duskbloods

Genre: Multiplayer Action

Multiplayer Action Release Date: 2026 (TBA)

2026 (TBA) Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2 (exclusive)

FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive still doesn't have a release date, but a closed network test is coming this summer. If you've been curious about this one, sign-ups for the test are your first real chance to play it. Nintendo is still holding firm on a 2026 release window, so expect more news soon.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Genre: Sports / Party

Sports / Party Release Date: October 22, 2026

October 22, 2026 Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2 (exclusive)

If you have any nostalgia for Wii Sports Resort, this one is going to excite you the most. Nintendo is bringing back Wuhu Island with a stacked list of sports, such as:

Boxing

Tennis

Golf

Bowling

Archery

Basketball

Volleyball

Skateboarding,

Power Cruising

Jump Rope

Prop Plane Flying

Table Tennis

You can also use your Mii characters. The headliner addition is Thumb Wrestling, which uses the Joy-Con 2's features in a way no other console can replicate.

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Genre: Rhythm

Rhythm Release Date: July 2, 2026

July 2, 2026 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The show actually opened with Rhythm Heaven Groove, and it was a great way to kick things off. This series is one of Nintendo's most underrated, and Groove brings over 80 new rhythm games, a new RPG-style campaign mode, and four-player multiplayer across more than 30 minigames. If you've never played Rhythm Heaven before, you definitely can try this one! It's out July 2nd.

Stellar Blade

Genre: Action

Action Release Date: 2026 (TBA)

2026 (TBA) Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

One of the standout PS5 games of recent years is coming to Switch 2. Stellar Blade is a stylish, challenging action game with great combat and a strong visual identity. No confirmed release date yet, just a 2026 window. The fact that it's coming to Switch 2 at all shows how powerful the hardware is.

Splatoon Raiders

Genre: Single-Player Action

Single-Player Action Release Date: July 23, 2026

July 23, 2026 Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Splatoon Raiders is the dedicated single-player experience in the Splatoon universe, and it got a new trailer at the Direct. You'll use gadgets to take down enemies, level up, and unlock customizable upgrades as you push through waves of Salmonids. A full Splatoon Raiders Direct is set for June 30th, where Nintendo will reveal much more.

What I'm Most Excited About

Honestly, this might be the best Nintendo Direct I can remember. The Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake alone would have made this a historic show. But Nintendo just kept going. Kingdom Hearts 4, Xenoblade Genesis, Final Fantasy Resonance. These aren't small announcements, they are huge!

What gets me most excited personally is Final Fantasy Resonance. Square Enix's HD-2D style has been consistently one of the best things in gaming over the past few years, and bringing that treatment to a full Final Fantasy experience, with characters from across the series, sounds pretty special to me.

I also think Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is going to be massive. Not just for people who grew up with the original games, but for anyone looking for a fun party game that shows off what the Switch 2 can do. I've always enjoyed these types of casual multiplayer games because they're easy to pick up and great to play with friends and family, so this is one of the announcements I'm looking forward to the most.