Nintendo Direct June 2026 just wrapped up, and it was a lot to take in. Nearly 50 minutes of back-to-back announcements, surprise reveals, and one massive closer that had the internet completely losing it. Whether you watched live or you're just catching up now, this is your one-stop breakdown of all trailers and game announcements in Nintendo Direct June 2026.
Every Game Announced at Nintendo Direct June 2026
Here's a full look at every game revealed or dated during the show, sorted by release date:
|Game
|Platform(s)
|Release Date
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Switch 2
|June 9, 2026 (Today)
|Snow Runner
|Switch 2
|June 9, 2026 (Today)
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Switch 2 Edition
|Switch 2
|June 9, 2026 (Today)
|Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass
|Switch 2
|June 9, 2026 (Today)
|Star Fox (Free Demo)
|Switch 2
|June 9, 2026 (Today)
|Donkey Kong Bananza DLC – Wave 1
|Switch 2
|June 9, 2026 (Today)
|Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition
|Switch 2
|June 23, 2026
|Deltarune Chapter 5 (Free Update)
|TBA
|June 24, 2026
|Star Fox (Full Game)
|Switch 2
|June 25, 2026
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|Nintendo Switch
|July 2, 2026
|Fitness Boxing 3
|Switch 2
|July 16, 2026
|Splatoon Raiders
|Switch 2
|July 23, 2026
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Switch 2 Edition
|Switch 2
|July 30, 2026
|Big Walk
|Switch 2
|August 4, 2026
|Lies of P: Complete Edition
|Switch 2
|August 6, 2026
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Switch 2
|August 2026
|Pokémon Pokopia Free Update (Dive)
|Switch 2
|August 2026
|Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass – Part 1: Bubbly Basin
|Switch 2
|August 2026
|Orbitals
|Switch 2
|September 3, 2026
|Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
|Switch 2
|September 17, 2026
|Onimusha: Way of the Sword
|Switch 2
|September 25, 2026
|Rayman Legends Retold
|Switch 2
|October 1, 2026
|Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III]
|Switch 2
|October 8, 2026
|Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen
|Switch 2
|October 9, 2026
|Final Fantasy Resonance
|Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
|October 22, 2026
|Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
|Switch 2
|October 22, 2026
|One Piece: Grand Gourmet
|Switch, Switch 2, Steam, iOS, Android
|October 23, 2026
|Hello Kitty Party Land
|Switch 2
|October 29, 2026
|Metaphor ReFantazio
|Switch 2
|November 12, 2026
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Witchered World
|Switch, Switch 2
|December 3, 2026
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch 2 Edition
|Switch 2
|December 3, 2026
|Lords of the Fallen 2
|Switch 2
|Fall 2026
|The Duskbloods
|Switch 2
|2026
|Stellar Blade
|Switch 2
|2026
|Minecraft (Switch 2 Edition)
|Switch 2
|2026
|JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATON
|Switch 2
|2026
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake
|Switch 2
|2026
|Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet
|Switch 2
|Spring 2027
|Everbloom
|Switch 2
|Spring 2027
|Pikuniku 2
|Switch 2
|2027
|Xenoblade Genesis
|Switch 2
|2027
|Kingdom Hearts 4
|Switch 2 + multiplatform
|2027
|Metal Gear Solid Collection (New Entry)
|Switch 2
|TBA
|DayZ
|Switch 2
|TBA
Biggest Trailers and Announcements in Nintendo Direct June 2026
Now let's dig into the highlights. These are the biggest games that were announced at the show:
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake
- Genre: Action-Adventure / Remake
- Release Date: 2026 (exact date TBA)
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2
The show ended by confirming that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting a full remake for the Nintendo Switch 2. We only saw a short teaser of Link sleeping, but that was enough to get fans talking everywhere.
Many players still consider Ocarina of Time one of the best games ever made. It first launched on the N64 in 1998 and has been re-released several times since then. However, this is the first time Nintendo is giving it a complete remake from the ground up, something fans have been asking for for years.
There is no exact release date yet, only a 2026 release window, and Nintendo has not shown any gameplay so far. More details are expected in the coming months.
Kingdom Hearts 4
- Genre: Action RPG
- Release Date: 2027 (TBA)
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2 (day one, same as other platforms)
Kingdom Hearts fans have been waiting years for this. Nintendo finally confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 is officially in development, and it will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the other platforms (which is a big deal on its own).
There is no exact release date yet, only a 2027 release window, and Square Enix has not shared many details so far. Even so, the announcement alone is big news, especially since Switch 2 players will be able to play it at the same time as everyone else.
In the meantime, the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I–III] will arrive on Switch 2 on October 8th, and a Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind demo is available now for players who want to jump back into the series.
Final Fantasy Resonance
- Genre: Turn-Based RPG (HD-2D)
- Release Date: October 22, 2026
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Square Enix had a strong showing at the Nintendo Direct June 2026 show. They also reveal Final Fantasy Resonance, which is a brand-new HD-2D game set in the Final Fantasy universe. The game uses the same visual style seen in Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy, combining detailed pixel art with modern lighting effects.
The trailer showed turn-based combat, a large fantasy world to explore, and even what appeared to be familiar Final Fantasy characters, including Cloud Strife. This is fully multi-platform, so everyone gets it on October 22nd.
Xenoblade Genesis
- Genre: Action RPG
- Release Date: 2027
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo casually dropped a brand new Xenoblade game in the middle of the show like it was nothing. Xenoblade Genesis looks visually stunning, with what appears to be a new female protagonist.
It's a 2027 release, so you've got time to catch up. The Switch 2 Editions of the existing Xenoblade trilogy are rolling out soon. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is available right now, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 arrives July 30th, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows on December 3rd.
Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen
- Genre: Action RPG (Expansion)
- Release Date: October 9, 2026
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2
This was a surprise. Dragon's Dogma 2 is getting an expansion called Dark Arisen, the same name as the beloved expansion for the original game. Capcom didn't give away too many details, but for anyone who's played DD2 and wanted more, this is great news. It launches on October 9th on Switch 2.
The Duskbloods
- Genre: Multiplayer Action
- Release Date: 2026 (TBA)
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2 (exclusive)
FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive still doesn't have a release date, but a closed network test is coming this summer. If you've been curious about this one, sign-ups for the test are your first real chance to play it. Nintendo is still holding firm on a 2026 release window, so expect more news soon.
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Genre: Sports / Party
- Release Date: October 22, 2026
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2 (exclusive)
If you have any nostalgia for Wii Sports Resort, this one is going to excite you the most. Nintendo is bringing back Wuhu Island with a stacked list of sports, such as:
- Boxing
- Tennis
- Golf
- Bowling
- Archery
- Basketball
- Volleyball
- Skateboarding,
- Power Cruising
- Jump Rope
- Prop Plane Flying
- Table Tennis
You can also use your Mii characters. The headliner addition is Thumb Wrestling, which uses the Joy-Con 2's features in a way no other console can replicate.
Rhythm Heaven Groove
- Genre: Rhythm
- Release Date: July 2, 2026
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch
The show actually opened with Rhythm Heaven Groove, and it was a great way to kick things off. This series is one of Nintendo's most underrated, and Groove brings over 80 new rhythm games, a new RPG-style campaign mode, and four-player multiplayer across more than 30 minigames. If you've never played Rhythm Heaven before, you definitely can try this one! It's out July 2nd.
Stellar Blade
- Genre: Action
- Release Date: 2026 (TBA)
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2
One of the standout PS5 games of recent years is coming to Switch 2. Stellar Blade is a stylish, challenging action game with great combat and a strong visual identity. No confirmed release date yet, just a 2026 window. The fact that it's coming to Switch 2 at all shows how powerful the hardware is.
Splatoon Raiders
- Genre: Single-Player Action
- Release Date: July 23, 2026
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2
Splatoon Raiders is the dedicated single-player experience in the Splatoon universe, and it got a new trailer at the Direct. You'll use gadgets to take down enemies, level up, and unlock customizable upgrades as you push through waves of Salmonids. A full Splatoon Raiders Direct is set for June 30th, where Nintendo will reveal much more.
What I'm Most Excited About
Honestly, this might be the best Nintendo Direct I can remember. The Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake alone would have made this a historic show. But Nintendo just kept going. Kingdom Hearts 4, Xenoblade Genesis, Final Fantasy Resonance. These aren't small announcements, they are huge!
What gets me most excited personally is Final Fantasy Resonance. Square Enix's HD-2D style has been consistently one of the best things in gaming over the past few years, and bringing that treatment to a full Final Fantasy experience, with characters from across the series, sounds pretty special to me.
I also think Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is going to be massive. Not just for people who grew up with the original games, but for anyone looking for a fun party game that shows off what the Switch 2 can do. I've always enjoyed these types of casual multiplayer games because they're easy to pick up and great to play with friends and family, so this is one of the announcements I'm looking forward to the most.
Switch 2 owners have a huge lineup of games to look forward to in the second half of the year. If you've already got a backlog, now might be a good time to start working through it, because even more games are on the way.