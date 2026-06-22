Nintendo Museum shared pictures of the restuarnt on their official X handle themed around The Legend of Zelda game.

We can expect the restaurant opening it's doors in the fall of 2026

Nintendo just announced a new dining facility at the Nintendo Museum, located in Uji, Japan. The Nintendo Museum's official X handle shared the logo and a picture of the restaurant, announcing it will open later in 2026. Here's everything we know about this upcoming Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda-Themed dining establishment.

Nintendo Super Family Restaurant, Currently Loading

The restaurant will accompany the already existing and popular Hatena Burger cafe in the museum. As per the Nintendo Museum's post, the restaurant is called Super Family Restaurant. The name takes inspiration from Nintendo's SNES video game console, branded as Super Famicom inside Japan, released in 1991.

While there's no official opening date, the post confirmed it will be accepting visitors sometime in the fall of 2026. The X post shared the restaurant's logo and a picture of its decorations.

You will see a life-sized statue of Link, a character from Breath of the Wild, at the center when you enter the restaurant. On either side, your eyes will meet a bust of Samus Aran's Power Suit, from the Metroid series, and a Master Sword replica, also from the Legend of Zelda series.

Super Family Restaurant's Menu

The restaurant will offer delicious food to fill your belly, along with desserts for a sweet ending to your dining experience. In the comment section, the fans are discussing whether the food items will be themed around Nintendo's games. It will be interesting to see such food items on the table. As of now, there are no official details on the menu. We can expect the details alongside the announcement of the opening date or sooner.