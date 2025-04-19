Nintendo Switch 2 Finally Has a Pre-Order Date: How to Book Now

Nintendo has announced the pre-order date for the Switch 2.

It will be available for pre-order starting April 24 and will go on sale from June 5, 2025.

While the pricing for the console remains unchanged, the company has hiked the prices for the accessories.

Weeks after unveiling the successor to one of the best-selling handhelds, Nintendo has revealed the pre-order date for the Switch 2. With the threat of tariffs looming the supply chain and pricing, Nintendo has decided to play it safe. While the company has not changed the price of the Switch 2, you will need to shell out more for the accessories. Here’s when you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Starts From April 24

In a blog post, Nintendo has announced that the Switch 2 pre-order will start from the date April 24, 2025. The launch price, however, will remain the same at $449.99 for the console and the Mario Kart World bundle, retailing for $499.99.

Furthermore, there is no change in price for the Switch 2 games as well. The physical and digital versions for Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will cost the same at $79.99 and $69.9,9, respectively.

Also Read:

Sadly, if you are planning to get accessories for the Switch 2, you will need to shell out more due to the tariffs. Nintendo has also revealed that adjustments to the “price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future”.

This means if you are interested in buying the Switch 2, this is the best possible time. Many retailers already expect the Switch 2 to go out of stock on day 1. And if you are confused about which Nintendo Switch 2 to buy, you can check out our buying guide. Last but not least, if you have made up your mind to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2, you can do so by visiting the official website.

Nintendo has cited “market conditions” as the reason for the change in pricing while apologizing for the delay in pre-orders. The successor to the Nintendo Switch was originally set to go on pre-order on April 9, 2025.

However, the company had to delay the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date as it “assessed the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”. The Switch 2 brings several upgrades, including a bigger and smoother screen, faster performance, and new magnetic Joy-Cons.

Switch 2 Games and Accessories Updated Pricing

Apart from revealing the pre-order date, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will go on sale starting June 5, 2025. The company has shared the updated pricing for the Switch 2, all its games, and accessories as of April 18, 2025:

Product Old Price New Price Nintendo Switch 2 $449.99 $449.99 (No Change) Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle $499.99 $499.99 (No Change) Mario Kart World $79.99 $79.999 (No change) Donkey Kong Bananza $69.99 $69.99 (No change) Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller $79.99 $84.99 Joy-Con 2 Pair $89.99 $94.99 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip $34.99 $39.99 Joy-Con 2 Strap $12.99 $13.99 Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set $19.99 $24.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Camera $49.99 $54.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set $109.99 $119.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case and Screen Protector $109.99 $119.99 Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case $79.99 $84.99 Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB for Nintendo Switch 2) $59.99 $59.99 (No Change)

There isn’t any significant increase in the price of any accessories. Most accessories have received a $5-10 increase, such as the Dock Set, Camera, or the Joy-Cons 2. The only accessories whose price remains unchanged is the 256GB microSD card for the Switch 2 made by Samsung.

The main reason behind the increase in price is the tariffs. While Nintendo produces the Switch 2 in Vietnam, the accessories are still manufactured in China, which are subject to 145% tariff rates.