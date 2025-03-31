Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-order Date Leaks, Expected to Go Out of Stock on Day 1

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be unveiled on April 2, 2025.

A new leak has revealed the console will be available for pre-order on April 9, 2025.

It will be available in limited quantities and will go out of stock on day 1.

Nintendo Switch 2, the much-awaited successor to the second highest-selling console of all time, will be unveiled next week. While Nintendo’s event is scheduled for April 2, 2025, the company has yet to reveal details for the upcoming console. A new leaked document has spilled the beans about the Nintendo Switch 2, including its expected pre-order date. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order to Begin Next Month

The Nintendo Switch 2 will go on pre-order from April 9, 2025, which is almost a week after its official launch. Furthermore, retailers expect the console to go out of stock on its first day of sale.

Also Read:

According to a report by InsiderGaming citing internal emails, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have limited units for sale on the same day as the pre-order. The Switch 2 will go on sale in June, months after its preorder and official unveiling.

The documents mention a message for “Pre-order coming soon” and a countdown timer until April 9, hinting at the pre-order date for the handheld. A previous listing on Best Buy Canada revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for pre-order on April 2, 2025.

Those preordering the console will receive an exclusive collectible coin. It is possible that pre-ordering in Canada could go live on the same day as the direct, although that seems unlikely.

In either case, retailers have limited stock, so you will need to be quick if you are planning to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2. It is expected to offer bigger joycons, a faster chipset, and plenty of games at launch. It will have DLSS 2 support and could revert to an LCD panel instead of an OLED one. The Nintendo Switch 2 is likely to cost $399, and we will get all the details next week.