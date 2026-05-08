Nintendo just confirmed what many fans were dreading. Nintendo Switch 2 is getting more expensive, and it's not just in one region. The price hike is hitting the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan. If you've been unsure about buying one, here's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 price increase.

Why Is Nintendo Increasing Prices?

Nintendo says the increase is due to "changes in market conditions." So basically, the cost of making hardware has gone up now. RAM and storage, which are the two key parts inside every console, have gotten more expensive because AI companies are buying them up in massive quantities to build data centers. That shortage has driven up costs for everyone, including Nintendo.

On top of that, the tariff situation in the US and global supply chain pressure didn't help. Sony raised PS5 prices last month for the same reasons, and Microsoft did the same with Xbox. Nintendo is just the latest to join.

They also stated that these conditions will last over the medium to long term, so don't expect the prices to get back to normal anytime soon.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase by Region

Here's a list to help you check out what's changing and what you'll pay:

Region Old Price New Price Effective Date Japan (Japanese-Language System) ¥49,980 ¥59,980 May 25, 2026 United States $449.99 $499.99 September 1, 2026 Canada $629.99 $679.99 September 1, 2026 Europe (My Nintendo Store) €469.99 €499.99 September 1, 2026

The Japanese-Language System is the one going up in Japan. The Multi-Language System available through My Nintendo Store in Japan keeps its current price unchanged. US and Canada prices don't include tax. European prices do include tax. The effective dates for the United Kingdom will be confirmed by Nintendo later.

Original Nintendo Switch Price Increase in Japan

Japan isn't just paying more for the Switch 2. Unfortunately, every model in the original Switch family is going up in price on the same date. This is unusual because hardware rarely gets more expensive near the end of its life cycle.

Console Old Price New Price Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) ¥37,980 ¥47,980 Nintendo Switch ¥32,978 ¥43,980 Nintendo Switch Lite ¥21,978 ¥29,980

Nintendo Switch Online Price Increase in Japan and Korea

Nintendo states that Nintendo Switch Online is meant to have more consistent pricing worldwide, and this update helps bring Japan's prices closer to the other regions. The new prices will start on July 1, 2026, in Japan. South Korea will also see price changes, but Nintendo hasn’t shared the exact prices there yet.

Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Plan Old Price New Price Individual – 1 Month ¥306 ¥400 Individual – 3 Months ¥815 ¥1,000 Individual – 12 Months ¥2,400 ¥3,000 Family – 12 Months ¥4,500 ¥5,800

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Plan Old Price New Price Individual – 12 Months ¥4,900 ¥5,900 Family – 12 Months ¥8,900 ¥9,900

Nintendo has hinted that similar Online price increases could follow in Western markets to maintain regional balance. No dates have been confirmed outside Japan and South Korea yet.

Should You Buy Nintendo Switch 2 Before the Price Increase?

Nintendo has usually been known for making more affordable family consoles, but that is starting to change. At $499.99, the Switch 2 is now sitting in the same price range as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you are in the US, Canada, or Europe, you still have some time to buy it at the current price, as the increase won't happen until August 31, 2026.

Nintendo also revealed that it has sold nearly 20 million Switch 2 units since launching in June 2025, while profits are up 52% compared to last year. Demand is still very strong, which likely makes this price increase easier for the company to push forward.