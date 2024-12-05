Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date and Price Leaked: Time to Start Saving Money

The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 is on the verge of arrival based on recent leaks.

Nintendo’s follow up to its wildly popular handheld console appeared in many rumors and leaks recently.

A new leak suggests Nintendo Switch 2 will come in the summer of 2025 priced between $399 to $449.

Nintendo Switch 1, Not Switch 2

A Summer 2025 Release Window

The latest leak comes from Nintenduo, which reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 might be up for a June or July 2025 release. The information reportedly comes from members of at least six game development studios currently working on titles for the new console.

While the exact date remains unclear, the timeline does make sense given Nintendo’s promise to reveal its next console before April 1, 2025.

Industry insider Samus Hunter also weighed in, suggesting a release window in late spring, possibly in June. Although Nintendo has not officially confirmed these details, the reports strongly hint that summer 2025 is shaping up to be the likely launch timeframe for the Switch 2.

Expected Pricing for the Switch 2

Nintenduo speculates that the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost between €400 and €500, which translates to approximately $419 to $524 in the U.S. Seeing how everyone thinks this will be Nintendo’s most expensive console to date, these figures seem plausible.

Similarly, Samus Hunter has suggested a price range of $399 to $449. However, pricing may vary significantly between regions. Historically, European customers have paid more than U.S. consumers for consoles, and the Nintendo Switch 2 might follow this trend. Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, all pricing details remain speculative.

This lines up with what I heard. For the price I heard it would have been on the lower side of this range, not 500 but most likely 399-449$ depending on region or tax included and a late spring release like June. https://t.co/29x8p0Aw95 — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) December 3, 2024

Accessories and Design Leaks

In addition to leaks about the release date and pricing, rumors have surfaced about accessories being produced for the Nintendo Switch 2.

VideoGamesChronicle spotted a bunch of accessories from Chinese companies that are reportedly designed for the yet-announced Switch 2 on Alibaba. If true, a leaked case (1.9 x 5.9in x 11.6in) hints at a slightly different form factor compared to the first Nintendo Switch. Images of new Joy-Cons and design mockups have surfaced although they remain unconfirmed at the time.

Nintendo has confirmed that Switch software will be compatible with its successor, meaning players will likely be able to enjoy their current collection of games on the new device. Beyond this, details about the Switch 2’s capabilities remain scarce, though it’s expected that the new console will come with enhanced power and improved hardware to meet the demands of next-gen gaming.

If these latest rumors are true, the Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed sooner rather than later, with a launch set for summer 2025. Until then, fans must stay tuned for more updates as Nintendo gets closer to unveiling its next big console.