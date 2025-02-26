No More Waiting for Downloads, Xbox Cloud Gaming Introduces Instant Multiplayer Invite Links

Playing games with friends just got a whole lot easier, thanks to Xbox’s latest update. Game Pass Ultimate now lets you join multiplayer games instantly through a simple invite link. No more waiting for downloads or setting anything up, just click the link and start playing with friends using cloud gaming.

What Is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s cloud-based gaming service that comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Instead of downloading games to your console or PC, you can stream them directly from Microsoft’s servers to your device.

This means you can play Xbox games on various devices including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers. The biggest advantage of this update? You don’t need to wait for lengthy downloads or even storage space concerns. All you need is a stable internet connection and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

How to Invite Friends to Your Xbox Cloud Gaming Session

The new invite link feature makes it easy to join multiplayer games. Here’s how it works on different platforms:

Creating an Invite Link (For Hosts)

Start playing a multiplayer game through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Open the game invite menu from the Guide or in-game. Look for the Anyone tab. Copy the invite link. Share the link with friends through messages, group chats, or social media.

How to Join Xbox Cloud Gaming Session on Web Browser or Mobile

If your friend sent you an invite link and you’re using a PC, smartphone, or tablet, follow these steps:

Open the invite link in a supported web browser. Sign in with your Xbox profile. Click Play with Ultimate. You’ll join your friend’s session instantly without downloading anything.

How to Join Xbox Cloud Gaming Session on Smart TV

If you’re using a smart TV with Xbox Cloud Gaming support:

Open the invite link on your PC or mobile device first. Click the Join On a Different Device button where you’ll receive a short code. On your TV, open the Xbox Guide and then select “Have a Game Session Code?” Enter the code you received and start playing immediately.

Important Things to Know About Cloud Gaming Invites

Before you start sending invites to everyone, you need to remember some key points:

Key Points Details Subscription Requirements All players need an Xbox account, and most games require each person to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Game Ownership Everyone joining must own the game or have access to it through Game Pass. Player Limits The number of people who can join depends on the game’s maximum player count. Link Management If you created an invite link, you can revoke it anytime to prevent new players from joining. Player Removal Whether you can remove players once they’ve joined depends on the game’s multiplayer settings.

New Xbox Cloud Playable Games You Can Stream

Microsoft keeps adding more and more games to its cloud gaming library. Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream over 50 games they own, even if they’re not in the Game Pass catalog. Here are some of the latest additions:

Recently Added Games Coming Soon Games Blasphemous 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Slime Rancher 2

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

The Talos Principle 2

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Atomic Heart

Cult of the Lamb

Hotline Miami

Killer Frequency

Neva

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

The hardest part of multiplayer gaming has always been getting everyone set up—making sure they have the game downloaded, updated, and ready. However, this update really makes cloud gaming way easier. Now, with invite links, you can just send a link and start playing with friends right away, no waiting is needed.

As Microsoft continues investing in cloud gaming technology, we can expect even more features that make gaming more accessible and convenient. Have you ever tried Xbox Cloud Gaming yourself? Do you think features like these one-click invites will convince more users to join Game Pass Ultimate?