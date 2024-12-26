No One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy S23 and Older Models? Here’s What We Know

Samsung kicked off the One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S24 users in early December. So far, two beta updates have been released, with the third expected to roll out in the next few weeks. Unfortunately, it seems that Galaxy S23 and older model users, who were eagerly anticipating the beta program, may miss out on the One UI 7 beta this time around. Here’s what we know.

No Beta Love for the S23 Series?

Last year, Samsung extended the One UI 6 Beta program to the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series. However, rumors suggest this year is different. According to leaker @FamilyTaes on X, only Galaxy S24 users will get to experience the beta program.

This decision appears to be influenced by the delayed release of One UI 7, with its stable rollout set to coincide with the Galaxy S25 launch in January. Given that the stable version is scheduled for February, running a beta program for just two months on older devices wouldn’t make much sense.

S24 series OneUI 7 beta 3 will release between 30th~6th (Can be +- 2 days).



After beta 3 there'd be 2~3 more beta builds at max.



S23/22/21/A series won't have any beta program.



Stable rollout schedule will be announced at unpacked, 22nd Jan (most probably Feb 1st~2nd week). — NMPS (@FamilyTaes) December 24, 2024

Samsung Apparently Confirmed No One UI 7 Beta for S23

The leaker shared a chat with Samsung customer support, where the representative confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series would not be part of the beta program and would directly receive the stable One UI 7 update. This claim was confirmed by tipster Tarun Vats, who pointed out that no S23 builds have been spotted so far.

Seems legit, as no beta builds have been spotted so far. — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) December 24, 2024

One UI 7’s Delayed Timeline

The One UI 7 rollout has been notably slower than last year. By this time in 2023, several Samsung phones had already received the stable One UI 6 update.

The leaker mentions that the next beta, One UI 7 Beta 3, for the Galaxy S24 series could be released anytime between December 30, 2024, and January 6, 2025, with a margin of plus or minus two days. After Beta 3, we can expect a maximum of 2–3 additional beta updates.

The stable release schedule will likely be revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. The company is set to unveil the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra smartphones in the same event. Samsung is anticipated to begin rolling out the stable One UI 7 update in the first or second week of February, starting with the S series and later expanding to other eligible models.

Final Thoughts

Samsung’s decision to limit the beta program to the Galaxy S24 series has undoubtedly left many S23 and older model users disappointed. However, with the stable update just weeks away, you don’t have to wait for too long. As One UI 7 gears up for its release, all eyes are on Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S25 lineup will take center stage.