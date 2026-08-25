Click here to add TechWiser as a trusted and preferred source on Google.

HoYoverse has revealed a game that looks very different from its usual releases. Nodusfall made a surprise appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, showing off a dark fantasy world, large monsters, and co-op action. The game is still early in development, so there are many details we don't know yet. However, the first trailer gives us a good idea of what HoYoverse is building with Nodusfall.

HoYoverse Is Going Dark Fantasy With Nodusfall

Nodusfall is a dark fantasy action game built around co-op gameplay, exploration, and large-scale battles. You play as a character known as a Weaver, who travels through a broken world where the old order has fallen apart.

The main setting is a dangerous land filled with powerful enemies and the remains of divine powers. Your goal is not simply to defeat monsters. You also gather the powers left behind by deities and use them to help restore some form of order.

Watch the trailer below:

HoYoverse's Nodusfall Focuses on Co-Op Combat

In Nodusfall, you can team up with other Weavers to take on powerful enemies. The trailer shows several large creatures that look like they will require more than simply attacking nonstop. Stamina, dodging, timing, and positioning appear to be important parts of combat, pretty similar to Monster Hunter games.

The co-op system could also make boss fights more fun. Players may need to work together, avoid attacks, and find openings instead of simply relying on heavy damage. HoYoverse has not confirmed the exact party size yet, though.

When Is Nodusfall Coming Out?

There is no release date for Nodusfall yet. HoYoverse has also not confirmed all of the platforms or explained how its full multiplayer system will work. For now, the Gamescom trailer is the main official look at the game.

The biggest reason to watch Nodusfall is how different it looks from HoYoverse's other games, like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. The studio already has several successful anime-style RPGs. So, moving into dark fantasy and co-op monster battles gives Nodusfall its own identity.

If the combat feels as good as it looks and the co-op system is well designed, Nodusfall could be an interesting new option for you if you want to play a HoYoverse game with friends.

FAQs