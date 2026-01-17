If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Not Budging, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Not Budging – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Not Budging.

3 letters – SET

SET 4 letters – FIRM

FIRM 5 Letters – INERT

– INERT 7 Letters – ADAMANT

– ADAMANT 12 Letters – SITTINGTIGHT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Not Budging. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SET, FIX 4 Letters FIRM, DENY, STAY, NOSY, BURN, TILT, LOSS, COST 5 Letters INERT, SETON, GOING 6 Letters STASIS, REFUSE, REMAIN 7 Letters ADAMANT, UNMOVED, SLIDING, PUSHING, ROLLING 8 Letters IMMOBILE, ECSTATIC, YIELDING, REMOVING, STIRRING, SHIFTING, OPENSHOP 9 Letters STANDFAST, INTERPRET, TRADEFAIR 10 Letters STOCKSTILL 11 Letters STANDINGPAT, INFLUENCING 12 Letters SITTINGTIGHT, MATTEROFFACT, CASHANDCARRY 14 Letters HOLDONESGROUND, STAYINONEPLACE 15 Letters STANDONESGROUND, THINONTHEGROUND

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.